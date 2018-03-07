Castleberry and Venus standouts win soccer players of the week

More than 35,000 votes were cast for the latest dfwVarsity girls and boys soccer players of the week for games Feb. 26-March 3.
Castleberry senior Mitzy Guereca won the girls vote (14,296) after scoring six goals and recording two assists in district wins over Springtown and Benbrook.
Guereca, which leads area teams with 35 goals on the season, edged out Kennedale freshman Nevaeh Johnson (14,182) after she scored a hat trick against Lake Worth.
Venus sophomore Jonathan Tamayo won the boys vote after his hat trick vs. Faith Family. He beat out Mineral Wells freshman Marvin Renteria who scored four combined goals vs. Stephenville and Brownwood.
Previous winners- Eaton's Abigail Mcguire and Bowie's Roberto Lopez
