Courtesy

High School Sports

Birdville goalie, Carroll forward win soccer players of the week

By Brian Gosset

bgosset@star-telegram.com

January 10, 2018 07:31 PM

Over 50,000 votes were cast with 48,895 going to the girls poll in the latest dfwVarsity girls and boys soccer players of the week in games Jan. 2-6.

Birdville junior goal keeper Michele Snow won the girls award (21,616). She made 13 saves with one shutout as the Hawks posted a perfect 3-0 record to win the Judy Hammond Irving Schools tournament.

Snow edged out Midlothian Heritage sophomore goalie Megan McCarthy (19,877), who posted four shutouts at the Kennedale LadyKat Invitational.

Southlake Carroll senior forward Cole O’Haugherty won the boys award (1,839) after posting 2 goals and 1 assist against Odessa Permian.

Arlington junior forward Prince Okegbe came in second (1,265). He recorded a hat trick against FW Carter-Riverside.

