Grapevine guard, Covenant forward win basketball players of the week

Nearly 30,000 votes were cast for dfwVarsity girls and boys basketball players of the week for games played Jan. 2-6.
Over 17,000 votes were made for girls with Grapevine sophomore guard Dasha Macmillan taking home the honor (6,635). She scored 32 points in a District 8-5A win over FW Carter-Riverside.
Macmillan edged out Colleyville Covenant junior post Macie Lynch (5,598), who recorded 22 points, 13 rebounds and 4 blocks against Temple Christian.
Southlake Carroll sophomore guard Jillian Sowell was third (2,597) with a 16-point, 8-rebound effort over L.D. Bell.
Over 12,000 votes were made for the boys and Covenant senior forward Jordan Millspaugh earn the win (7,113). He filled the stat sheet against Temple Christian with 28 points, 15 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 steals and 4 blocks.
Cleburne senior guard Addison Wallace came in second (3,207) after going for 31 points and 14 boards against Crowley.
Nolan Catholic junior forward Lejon Doss rounded out the voting (2,077) after averaging 19 points and 13 rebounds against Dallas Christian and state-ranked Plano Prestonwood Christian.
