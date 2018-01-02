Stefan Cobbs voted Star-Telegram Male Athlete of the Year

A senior wideout and a freshman forward had to go up against a TCU Horned Frog and Boston Red Sox.
But the senior, Keller Fossil Ridge receiver and Boise State signee Stefan Cobbs took down the competition and was voted 2017 Star-Telegram Male Athlete of the Year.
In a Twitter poll lasting more than two days, Cobbs took home the honor after receiving 43 percent of the 1,760 total votes.
Cobbs, who signed with Boise State last month, was voted District 3-6A MVP and Class 6A Associated Press all-state after recording 67 catches, 1,332 yards and 24 touchdowns. Fossil Ridge won the district title and went 10-0 in the regular season.
Coming in second was Arlington Sam Houston soccer sophomore Jose Ortiz, who was boys soccer player of the year. Ortiz was 4-6A MVP with 30 goals and eight assists. The Texans were 6A state runner up and Ortiz was named Texas Gatorade Boys Soccer player of the year.
Keller alum and TCU freshman RJ Nembhard was named boys basketball player of the year. Nembhard was 3-6A MVP and averaged 25.7 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game for the 6A state semifinalists.
Colleyville Heritage pitcher Alex Scherff was baseball player of the year. A fifth round draft pick of the Boston Red Sox, Scherff went 15-0 with an ERA of 0.73 and 144 strikeouts. The Panthers were one win away from the 5A state tourney.
