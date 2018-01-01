Kaitlyn Rogers voted Star-Telegram Female Athlete of the Year

Two Aggies, a two-time state champion and a soccer phenom, those were the finalists for 2017 Star-Telegram Female Athlete of the Year.

In a Twitter poll lasting more than two days, Weatherford volleyball senior setter Kaitlyn Rogers took home the honor after receiving 33 percent of the 1,680 total votes.

Rogers, who graduated early and will enroll at Texas A&M later this month, edged out Keller junior pitcher Dylann Kaderka.

In the fall, Rogers was named District 3-6A MVP after leading the Kangaroos to the co-district title and their first regional tournament in program history. She set a school single-season record with 1,521 assists, and added 261 digs, 161 kills, 68 aces and 52 blocks. She recorded double-digit assists in all 48 games with 20 or more 46 times.

thank you to everyone who voted! it’s an honor to be recognized among this group of amazing athletes. GIG’EM! — Kaitlyn Rogers (@_KaitlynRogers_) January 2, 2018

Kaderka was named softball player of the year in the summer after winning 30 games and the 6A state title for the Indians, their second-straight championship and fifth overall.

Mansfield Timberview alum Chennedy Carter, now a freshman at Texas A&M, was girls basketball player of the year. She helped the Wolves finish runner up at the Class 5A state tournament. She averaged more than 20 points per game and was District 10-5A MVP for the second-straight season.

Keller alum AK Ward, now a freshman at Mississippi State, was girls soccer player of the year. She recorded 24 goals and 27 assists, and helped the Indians to the Class 6A state tournament. She was voted District 3-6A Co-MVP.