Top High School Sports Stories of 2017

Barrett, Kennedale roll into first title game The Kennedale Wildcats and Head Coach Richard Barrett will both be making their first trips to a state title game after a sound 54-28 victory against Stephenville. Kennedale piled up 543 yards rushing while limiting Stephenville to 28 yards on the ground on 21 carries. The Kennedale Wildcats and Head Coach Richard Barrett will both be making their first trips to a state title game after a sound 54-28 victory against Stephenville. Kennedale piled up 543 yards rushing while limiting Stephenville to 28 yards on the ground on 21 carries. Darren Lauber dlauber@star-telegram.com

