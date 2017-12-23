Highlights and headaches from Aledo’s 20-19 loss in championship game

An eigth state championship was in reach for the Aledo Bearcats.
But in a game of this magnitude, against a team as hungry for its own glory as College Station was, mistakes were going to be extra costly... and they were.
Aledo fell to Cougars, 20-19, in the Class 5A Division II state championship at AT&T Stadium on Saturday.
The Bearcats missed two extra points amongst various other miscues, overthrows and 114 yards worth of penalties included.
Here are some of those moments as well as a collection of others from the state championship thriller:
____________________________________________________________
Aledo, trailing 20-19, faced a third-and-long with just over 60 seconds left. They had a chance to move it deep inside the CS red zone when this happened...
Uh oh 4th and 9 Aledo. CS up 1 pic.twitter.com/aANlGmLJUG— Brian Gosset (@Gosset41) December 23, 2017
College Station’s DaDa Anderson gave the Cougars the lead back with 9 seconds left in the third quarter with this TD run from 6-yards out.
Back on top! @TheCougarWay regains the lead and we have another bananas football game on our hands! #UILonFOX #UILState pic.twitter.com/BdHFrqj20Q— FOX Sports Southwest (@FOXSportsSW) December 23, 2017
Aledo star Jase McClellan gave the Bearcats their last lead at 19-13 with 1:49 left in the 3rd. Cole Daniels missed his second straight extra point though.
This 18-yard touchdown pass from Jake Bishop to Money Parks gave Aledo an early 7-3 lead with 8:24 left in the second quarter. A flag was thrown for holding but was later picked up.
Not sure where he thought holding was here, but Aledo’s on top 7-3 after this pic.twitter.com/eDMaUdDwAs— Kevin Casas (@TheKevinCasas) December 23, 2017
You won’t find punts any better than this one from Aledo, which set College Station up inside its own 1-yard line.
Play of the game so far inside the 1 pic.twitter.com/FThsneybkv— Brian Gosset (@Gosset41) December 23, 2017
