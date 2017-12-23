High School Sports

Highlights and headaches from Aledo’s 20-19 loss in championship game

By William Wilkerson

wwilkerson@star-telegram.com

December 23, 2017 03:32 PM

UPDATED 6 HOURS 25 MINUTES AGO

An eigth state championship was in reach for the Aledo Bearcats.

But in a game of this magnitude, against a team as hungry for its own glory as College Station was, mistakes were going to be extra costly... and they were.

Aledo fell to Cougars, 20-19, in the Class 5A Division II state championship at AT&T Stadium on Saturday.

The Bearcats missed two extra points amongst various other miscues, overthrows and 114 yards worth of penalties included.

Here are some of those moments as well as a collection of others from the state championship thriller:

____________________________________________________________

Aledo, trailing 20-19, faced a third-and-long with just over 60 seconds left. They had a chance to move it deep inside the CS red zone when this happened...

  • WATCH: Aledo’s Bishop unable to cash in with

    Aledo QB Jake Bishop was unable to connect with Money Parks on the Bearcats' second-to-last possession that would have set them up inside College Station territory with around 60 seconds left. Aledo lost the Class 5A Division II state title 20-19.

WATCH: Aledo’s Bishop unable to cash in with

Aledo QB Jake Bishop was unable to connect with Money Parks on the Bearcats' second-to-last possession that would have set them up inside College Station territory with around 60 seconds left. Aledo lost the Class 5A Division II state title 20-19.

Kevin Casas kcasas@star-telegram.com

College Station’s DaDa Anderson gave the Cougars the lead back with 9 seconds left in the third quarter with this TD run from 6-yards out.

  • RAW: DaDa Anderson’s game-winner for College Station

    Anderson’s 6-yard run made it 20-19 with :09 left in the 3rd Qtr.

RAW: DaDa Anderson’s game-winner for College Station

Anderson’s 6-yard run made it 20-19 with :09 left in the 3rd Qtr.

Kevin Casas kcasas@star-telegram.com

Aledo star Jase McClellan gave the Bearcats their last lead at 19-13 with 1:49 left in the 3rd. Cole Daniels missed his second straight extra point though.

  • Aledo's last lead

    McClellan’s TD run made it 19-13 with 1:49 left in the 3rd quarter.

Aledo's last lead

McClellan’s TD run made it 19-13 with 1:49 left in the 3rd quarter.

Kevin Casas kcasas@star-telegram.com

This 18-yard touchdown pass from Jake Bishop to Money Parks gave Aledo an early 7-3 lead with 8:24 left in the second quarter. A flag was thrown for holding but was later picked up.

  • RAW: Monterren Parks is money for Aledo

    QB Jake Bishop tosses to Parks and he uses some nifty moves to score from 18 yards out against College Station.

RAW: Monterren Parks is money for Aledo

QB Jake Bishop tosses to Parks and he uses some nifty moves to score from 18 yards out against College Station.

Kevin Casas kcasas@star-telegram.com

You won’t find punts any better than this one from Aledo, which set College Station up inside its own 1-yard line.

  • Aledo falls one point short of 8th state title

    Aledo coach Steve Wood gets emotional following a 20-19 loss in the UIL Class 5A Division II state title game to College Station.

Aledo falls one point short of 8th state title

View More Video