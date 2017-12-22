Here are the recruits to know for Saturday’s state title games

College coaches from all over the country will be keeping a close eye(s) on AT&T Stadium for all three state title games on Saturday.
There are simply too many talented recruits not to.
Here is a look at the recruits to keep an eye on during Saturday’s state title tilts:
5A DII – Aledo (15-0) vs. College Station (13-2), 11 a.m.
6A DI – Allen (15-0) vs. Austin Lake Travis (13-2), 3 p.m.
6A DII – Waco Midway (15-0) vs. Cy-Fair (14-0), 7 p.m.
Aledo
James Williams, Sr., DL: Committed to Montana State
Jeff Carter, Jr., DB, WR: Committed to Oklahoma
Colt Ellison, Jr., DL: 85 tackles, 17 for loss, 12.5 sacks. Offer from Illinois
Jase McClellan, Soph., RB: Oklahoma commit has 1,500 yards rushing, 24 TDs
College Station
Marquez Perez, Sr., QB: Tulsa commit has accounted for 48 TDs (31 rush).
DaDa Anderson, Sr., RB: 234 carries, 1,732 yards, 19 TDs.
Quandree White, Sr., DB: Committed to Sam Houston State.
Allen
Brock Sturges, Sr., RB: Signed with Arizona State.
Carson Schleker, Sr., WR: Signed with Iowa State.
Jace Waters, Sr., LB: Holds eight offers.
Taj Bickham, Sr., DB: Committed to Texas State.
Grant Tisdale, Jr., QB: Four-star prospect holds 14 offers (Baylor, Ohio State, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss and more).
Theo Wease, Jr., WR: Holds 35 scholarship offers, 33 from the Power Five.
Austin Lake Travis
Matthew Baldwin, Sr., QB: Ohio State commit has 3,800 yards passing, 44 TDs.
Garrett Wilson, Jr., WR: Holds 21 scholarship offers including TCU, Texas, Baylor, Texas Tech and SMU.
Hudson Card, Soph., WR, QB: Offers from Arkansas, TCU, SMU and Tulsa.
Waco Midway
Tanner Mordecai, Sr., QB: Oklahoma commit has accounted for 5,000 yards, 71 TDs this season
Clayton Williams, Sr., WR: 88 catches, 1,535 yards, 20 TDs
Jaxon Player, Sr., DL: Tulsa commit has 126 tackles, 22 for loss, 8 sacks
James Fullbright, Jr., RB: Rushed for 1,821 yards, 20 TDs.
Cy-Fair
Cam Arnold, Sr., QB: Northwestern State commit
Trenton Kennedy, Sr., RB: Three-star prospect has 308 carries, 1,766 yards, 25 TDs
Erick Hallet, Sr., DB: Committed to Washington State.
Patrick Atkinson, Sr., LB: Air Force commit has 122 tackles, 20 for loss, 11.5 sacks.
