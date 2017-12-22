Here are the recruits to know for Saturday’s state title games

College coaches from all over the country will be keeping a close eye(s) on AT&T Stadium for all three state title games on Saturday.

There are simply too many talented recruits not to.

Here is a look at the recruits to keep an eye on during Saturday’s state title tilts:

5A DII – Aledo (15-0) vs. College Station (13-2), 11 a.m.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

6A DI – Allen (15-0) vs. Austin Lake Travis (13-2), 3 p.m.

6A DII – Waco Midway (15-0) vs. Cy-Fair (14-0), 7 p.m.

Aledo

James Williams, Sr., DL: Committed to Montana State

Jeff Carter, Jr., DB, WR: Committed to Oklahoma

Colt Ellison, Jr., DL: 85 tackles, 17 for loss, 12.5 sacks. Offer from Illinois

Jase McClellan, Soph., RB: Oklahoma commit has 1,500 yards rushing, 24 TDs

College Station

Marquez Perez, Sr., QB: Tulsa commit has accounted for 48 TDs (31 rush).

DaDa Anderson, Sr., RB: 234 carries, 1,732 yards, 19 TDs.

Quandree White, Sr., DB: Committed to Sam Houston State.

Allen

Brock Sturges, Sr., RB: Signed with Arizona State.

Carson Schleker, Sr., WR: Signed with Iowa State.

Jace Waters, Sr., LB: Holds eight offers.

Taj Bickham, Sr., DB: Committed to Texas State.

Grant Tisdale, Jr., QB: Four-star prospect holds 14 offers (Baylor, Ohio State, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss and more).

Theo Wease, Jr., WR: Holds 35 scholarship offers, 33 from the Power Five.

Austin Lake Travis

Matthew Baldwin, Sr., QB: Ohio State commit has 3,800 yards passing, 44 TDs.

Garrett Wilson, Jr., WR: Holds 21 scholarship offers including TCU, Texas, Baylor, Texas Tech and SMU.

Hudson Card, Soph., WR, QB: Offers from Arkansas, TCU, SMU and Tulsa.

Waco Midway

Tanner Mordecai, Sr., QB: Oklahoma commit has accounted for 5,000 yards, 71 TDs this season

Clayton Williams, Sr., WR: 88 catches, 1,535 yards, 20 TDs

Jaxon Player, Sr., DL: Tulsa commit has 126 tackles, 22 for loss, 8 sacks

James Fullbright, Jr., RB: Rushed for 1,821 yards, 20 TDs.

Cy-Fair

Cam Arnold, Sr., QB: Northwestern State commit

Trenton Kennedy, Sr., RB: Three-star prospect has 308 carries, 1,766 yards, 25 TDs

Erick Hallet, Sr., DB: Committed to Washington State.

Patrick Atkinson, Sr., LB: Air Force commit has 122 tackles, 20 for loss, 11.5 sacks.