Here are the recruits to know for Friday’s state title games

College coaches from all over the country will be keeping a close eye(s) on AT&T Stadium for all three state title games on Friday.

There are simply too many talented recruits not to.

Here is a look at the recruits to keep an eye on during Friday’s state title tilts:

4A DI – Kennedale (14-1) vs. Carthage (15-0), 11 a.m.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

4A DII – Texarkana Pleasant Grove (15-0) vs. West Orange-Stark (13-0), 3 p.m.

5A DI – Dallas Highland Park (14-1) vs. Manvel (14-0), 7 p.m.

Dallas Highland Park

John Stephen Jones, Sr., QB: 4,200 yards passing and 53 TDs. Offers from Arkansas, SMU and Texas Tech.

Conner Allen, Sr., RB: 12 rushing TDs

Paxton Alexander, Sr., RB, WR: 1,900 total, 14 TDs

Cade Saustad, Sr., WR: 1,400 yards receiving, 19 TDs

Ryan Coxe, Sr., LB: 157 tackles, 6 sacks

Noble Nash, Sr., LB: 148 tackles, 9 for loss

Zak Folts, Sr., DB: 126 tackles

Finnegan Corwin, Jr., WR: 650 yards receiving, 11 TDs

Prince Dorbah, Soph., DL: 10 sackes

Manvel

Deneric Prince, Sr., RB: 846 yards rushing and 10 TDs in 2017. Committed to Texas A&M.

Jalen Preston, Sr., WR: 7 TD receptions in 2017. Committed to Texas A&M.

Jalen Momerelle, Sr., OL: Committed to Texas State.

Kason Martin, Sr., QB: 2,500 yards passing, 34 TDs. Signed to North Texas.

DePriest Taylor, Sr., LB: 86 tackles, 11 for loss, 4.5 sacks. Committed to Prairie View A&M.

Charles Reed, Sr., LB: 81 tackles, 5 for loss. Committed to Navy.

Garrison Johnson, Jr., RB: 655 yards rushing, 11 TDs. Offers from SMU and Nebraska.

Ladarius Owens, Jr., RB: 689 yards rushing, 12 TDs

Kennedale

Larry Brooks, Sr., DB: 154 tackles, 15 for loss, 2 sacks, 4 INTs, 4 FR. Committed to Tulane.

Andrew Flanagan, Sr., OL: Four-time All-State selection.

Jaden Knowles, Sr., RB: 2,200 yards rushing, 34 TDs

Ector Rivera, Sr., LB: 148 tackles, 21 for loss, 6 sacks

Devan Mason, Sr., DB: 62 tackles, 6 for loss, 5 INTs, 3 FR

D.J. Kirven, Jr., RB: 2,191 yards rushing, 41 TDs

Jalen Myers, Jr., LB: 90 tackles, 19 for loss, 8 sacks

J.D. Coffey, Fr., DB: First team All-State, 88 tackles, 11 for loss, 6 INTs

Carthage

Keaontay Ingram, Sr., RB: Over 5,000 yards and 80 TDs in his career. Committed to Texas.

Dewaylon Ingram, Sr., WR: Committed to Sam Houston State.

Kelvontay Dixon, Soph. ATH: Offers from Baylor, Colorado, Oklahoma State, TCU and Texas.

Mykel Gates, Sr., LB: District Defensive MVP in 2016.

Ahmad Brown, Sr., LB: First team all-district in 2016.

Mekhi Colbert, Sr., DB: First team all-district in 2016.

West Orange-Stark

Jarron Morris, Sr., WR, DB: Signed with Texas State. First team all-district in 2016 as a corner and punt returner.

Kaleb Ramsey, Sr., QB, TE, 6-foot-4, 210

Paul Ivory, Sr., OL, DL: First team all-district in 2016.

TeShaun Teel, Jr., DB, RB, 5-10, 175

Kayvn Cooper, Jr., RB, LB: Second team all district in 2016.

Texarkana Pleasant Grove

T.J. Cole, Sr, RB: 129 yards rushing and 2 TDs vs. Graham.

Xavier Benson, Sr, LB/TE: Committed to Texas Tech

Carson Cox, Sr., WR: First team all-district in 2016.

Caleb Porchia, Sr., LB: First team all-district in 2016.

Austin Toler, Sr., DL: First team all-district in 2016.

Chauncey Martin, Sr., DB: First team all-district in 2016.