Aledo’s Graydon Morris finishes runner-up at Foot Locker Cross Country National Race

Graydon Morris wrapped up his second successful cross country season of his young high school career with a runner-up finish at the 39th Annual Foot Locker Cross Country Championships National Finals at Morley Field, Balboa Park in San Diego on Saturday.
“The race went really well,” the Aledo sophomore said. “I executed my race plan that I had gone over with my coach the prior week.”
Morris (15:23.3) finished four seconds behind champion Dylan Jacobs of Orland Park, Ill.
“After we went up the hill for the second time, I was sitting in third and kicked for home from there,” Morris said. “It was an honor to represent the south team. Feels very surreal to place that high in a national meet of that caliber.”
In just two short years, Morris has put together an impressive high school career.
He won the UIL Class 5A state title on Nov. 4 and the 5A Region I championship two weeks before. He also placed first at the 6-5A meet, Timber Creek Invitational, Paschal Invitational and runner up at Southlake Carroll in September.
Morris, who finished third at the Foot Locker South Regional meet on Nov. 25, jumped 32 spots from last year’s National race (34th, 15:51.2).
“I’m really happy about it,” said Morris on his improvement. “I wanted to prove to myself that I could do it and that I belonged there.”
Last year, he won bronze at state while winning gold at the district and regional meets.
