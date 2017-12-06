This UIL announcement just made life easier for some teams — and harder for others

More Videos 1:33 Four-star recruit Jalen Catalon is superhero for Mansfield Legacy Pause 1:05 Playoff spot in District 8-5A football was up for grabs in this one 1:32 Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered 0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, November 29 0:31 Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, November 28 2:32 Morris Center works to get moms and kids out of shelters and on their feet 1:26 Jeff Banister talks about prospects of a six-man rotation 0:29 How to safely shop online 0:46 Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 1:32 In 90 Seconds: The Speaker of the Texas House of Representatives Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Playoff spot in District 8-5A football was up for grabs in this one Last year the Birdville versus Dunbar game decided the fourth and final playoff spot in 8-5A, and it will likely do the same in 2017. Last year the Birdville versus Dunbar game decided the fourth and final playoff spot in 8-5A, and it will likely do the same in 2017. Darren Lauber dlauber@star-telegram.com

Last year the Birdville versus Dunbar game decided the fourth and final playoff spot in 8-5A, and it will likely do the same in 2017. Darren Lauber dlauber@star-telegram.com