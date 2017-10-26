No golf trophy for high school girl that wins Massachusetts boys tournament

A female high school golfer in Massachusetts shot a tournament low on Tuesday, but was denied the first-place trophy because she was playing in a boys event.
Emily Nash, a student from Lunenburg High School, shot a low of 75 at the Central Massachusetts Division 3 boys’ golf tournament, but won’t advance to next week’s state tournament because of a rule set by the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association.
Nash, who played on the same tees as the boys, defeated Nico Ciolino by four strokes.
The MIAA rule states that girls playing on a fall boys’ team can’t be entered in the Boys Fall Individual Tournament, which means Nash, 16, can’t compete as an individual and her score only counted to her team’s total.
Kevin Riordan, the tournament director, told The Telegram & Gazette that he made Nash aware of the rule before the tournament began.
Professional golfer Curtis Strange, the last man to win consecutive U.S. Opens in 1988 and 1989 tweeted out “High school golfer not awarded first-place trophy – because she’s a girl … Really?”
High school golfer not awarded first-place trophy -- because she's a girl via the @FoxNews App. 2017. Really ? https://t.co/QYML35vtiI— Curtis Strange (@golf_strange) October 25, 2017
This would never happen in Texas.
According to Page 8 of the UIL Golf Manual Section 1260 Boys’, Girls’ Team Restrictions: “No girls’ teams shall compete against boys’ teams and vice versa.”
Ciolino offered the first-place trophy to Nash, who declined to accept it, the newspaper’s report said.
Riordan, who plans to purchase a first-place trophy for Nash, said it was a classy act.
Comments