How wrestling helped this Keller singer get ready for ‘The Voice’

Former Timber Creek wrestler Jeremiah Miller couldn’t have faced a panel of judges on The Voice if he couldn’t take the heat.
Miller, a 2017 graduate and team captain of the Falcons wrestling team, said the experiences on the mat definitely helped him handle the stress of singing on the hit TV show recently.
After he sang “Slow Hands” in the blind auditions, he saw both Adam Levine and Jennifer Hudson turned around in their chairs, hopeful to recruit him. Miller chose Hudson, who seemed to tap into Miller’s faith-driven goals.
But Miller said his old sport was key in having the confidence to walk onto a stage even bigger than the District 4-6A finals match which he competed in just last spring.
It got so bad, I was throwing up my junior year before matches. I learned to cope and just do my best.
Jeremiah Miller, on how wrestling helped him deal with pressure
It’s in the Miller family to wrestle, as his father and two sisters, Jael, 20, and Jude, 16 and a junior at Timber Creek, have also wrestled. All three of the Miller siblings have been captains of the Timber Creek wrestling team.
“Honestly, if I wouldn’t have wrestled, I don’t know that I would’ve been able to handle the pressure,” he said. “From my freshman to my senior year, it got better for me. It got so bad, I was throwing up my junior year before matches. I learned to cope and just do my best. It definitely helped me cope with that stuff.
“I know what competition is, and that is a competition show,” Miller said.
In his senior season, Miller finished 30-10 and was the district tournament runner-up. He wrestled at the Region I tournament but was unable to qualify for the state meet.
“It’s not how I wanted my season to end,” Miller said of his finish.
Miller had performed the national anthem at various Timber Creek matches and was also honored to sing it at the state tournament in Houston prior to the start of the championship matches.
He said at the time, however, his mind was more on wrestling than singing. But since he’s hung up his shoes and headgear, Miller is busy with social and traditional media to help promote the show and his music career.
Miller said he learned that he had made the blind audition cut on his 18th birthday, March 23. The taping of the first few rounds of The Voice were taped in June and now he and his family are sworn to secrecy as to the outcome of the next rounds which will air Monday and Tuesday.
The Voice experience has already aided Miller in encouraging others, regardless of their goals.
“To all those who are searching for what they want in life, find the true passion that God put inside of them and it will happen,” Miller said.
▪ Miller can be followed on social media — Twitter: @jeremiah_miller; Snapchat: @jeremiah_miller; Instagram: @jeremiahmiller and his Facebook music page: @jeremiahmillermusic
Watch him audition for The Voice.
Comments