She likes to hit the track, the trail - and the road

Whether by foot or in a car, Rachel Sutliff likes to cover a lot of ground.
The Grapevine High School cross country runner has posted some excellent times so far this season for the Mustangs. But sometimes her feet can’t carry her far enough.
“I like to take long road trips, even though a lot of people don’t like being in a car for so long,” Sutliff said. “Even if it’s not a long road trip, I really like traveling to different places and seeing new things.”
Sutliff said that it started when she was a young girl and that whether she is gearing up for a race or preparing for trip out of town, she likes to cover ever-longer distances.
“My family has gone on road trips to Florida most of my life,” Sutliff said. “And recently, a lot of my road trips have been all around Texas for track and cross country meets.”
The Grapevine freshman has had quite the impact so far this cross country season, finishing with the fastest time of the year (18:17.20) on the girls side in the 5K event at the Southlake Invitational in early September.
@ajacobs32 said "Raise your hand if you PR'd today" (PR=Personal Record). #MustangArmy always improving! #GHSUnity #HardRocks @GrapevineXC pic.twitter.com/YBap1Uq8IK— Melissa Wheeler (@CoachWheelerGHS) September 9, 2017
Sutliff admits the transition to high school athletics and academics has been a bit trying, but said she also welcomes the challenges it presents.
“The toughest thing I’ve had to overcome would probably be the adjustment to high school,” Sutliff said. “Not only waking up much earlier than I used to, and the harder classes, but also that the harder competition in races is different than in the past. I am glad to have more competition, though, because it makes me a better athlete.”
Coach Rick Miller said he has been impressed with Sutliff’s efforts to this point and is looking forward to coaching her over the next few years.
“Rachel is having a great season,” Miller said. “It is certainly nice to have an elite freshman student-athlete enter our program. I have been impressed with her work ethic, consistency and attention to relevant details. Her relentless quest for excellence is contagious and inspires her teammates.”
Miller said he believes Sutliff is capable of accomplishing a lot in the sport of cross country and said that one of her greatest attributes is her understanding of how to prepare for a race.
“Rachel is in great position as we prepare for the championship season,” Miller said. “Her training has been on point, and she has gained valuable racing experience throughout the journey that will help her in the upcoming races. The goal is to run her best when it counts most. She will be ready.”
Sutliff’s Favorites
Favorite athlete: Jason Witten
Favorite sports team: Dallas Cowboys
Favorite food: Mac and Cheese
Favorite movie: Moana
Favorite TV show: Friends
Book currently reading: Sleeping Freshman Never Lie (“it’s for school”)
Favorite performer: Niall Horan
