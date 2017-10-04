Standout distance runner handles her serious passion - for food

Catherine Tracht has a serious passion that might surprise the casual cross country fan.
“I’m a foodie,” the Southlake Carroll distance runner said. “I love all Asian food, including pad thai and pho. I have to be mindful of what I eat around workouts and races.”
Tracht, who also enjoys traveling and has visited Costa Rica, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Belize and Mexico, has managed to find a good balance between being a top area distance runner while pursuing her culinary interests.
Tracht holds the top times in the 5K, 3K and 2K for the Lady Dragons this season.
She was also a regional qualifier in the 1,600 meters during the track and field season earlier this spring and is off to a phenomenal start this season, with coach Justin Leonard saying Tracht is ramping up for the postseason.
“Cate is having a great season thus far,” Leonard said.”She is currently focusing on getting ready to run fast for district, regionals and state. She is also using this time to visit colleges to see where she would like to run post high school.”
Tracht said she has a couple of objectives for this season, and said she wants to help lead her team by example.
“My goals for the season are to improve my 5K time and to stay relaxed during my races and run for my team,” Tracht said.
The Carroll senior said besides conditioning herself to relax during races, she also needs to get better at rebounding from unsatisfactory performances.
1st place varsity girls division!! pic.twitter.com/5q22P1pUtr— Carroll XC (@CarrollCXC) September 30, 2017
“The biggest challenge I’ve had to over come in cross country is bouncing back from difficult races,” Tracht said. “You don’t always feel 100 percent every race, but you can’t let that ruin your mindset.”
Leonard said that Tracht continues to impress him on and off the course, and said that she definitely provides a good example for her younger teammates.
“Cate is one of the best leaders that we’ve had in the program,” he said. “Cate is constantly giving rides to runners and talking with the upper classmen.”
Tracht is currently undecided about college.
Tracht’s Favorites
Athlete: Colleen Quigley (U.S. distance runner)
Sports team: Dallas Cowboys
Food: Chicken pad thai
Movie: Notting Hill
TV show: Grey’s Anatomy
Book: Canterbury Tales (for school)
Singer: John Mayer
