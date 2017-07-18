Player Spotlight: Byron Nelson senior Sanaa Barnes

Sanaa Barnes is an all-district and all-state pick in volleyball and track. She’s a state champion in the high jump and on Team USA.
She committed to play two sports at Villanova - and she’s not done there.
This past year, Barnes had a fantastic one especially for a two-sport athlete. She was voted first-team all-district in volleyball, and then six months later she won a state championship for the Bobcats. Now she’s having a heck of summer with Team USA.
In fact, Barnes was on her way to Peru to compete in the Pan-Am Junior Championship games. She qualified after getting a 5-9 ½ and second place at the high jump in the Junior USA Track and Field championships in June.
“The growth of her game really speaks for itself,” Nelson volleyball coach Libby Pacheco told Kevin Lonnquist and the Keller Citizen. “Sanaa’s always been competitive and is striving to compete at this level. It takes a really special player to want to keep competing and grinding it out. I want my players to see that kind of success. It makes them hungry to compete.”
Happy to say that I will be competing in the Pan Am games representing the USA in July!❤️ pic.twitter.com/ObQfdt26Fv— Sanaä Barnes (@louverture01) June 26, 2017
Going to Peru for the Pan American games. @TXMileSplit @BNHSVBall @NovaVolleyball @BNTRACK @Gosset41 @SportsDayHS @sportsdfw @NovaTrackXC pic.twitter.com/OmYWzlf596— Toussaint L Barnes (@1911Saint) July 17, 2017
This girl!!!! State 6A High Jump Champ! So lucky to coach her! @louverture01 pic.twitter.com/Hz03xWAjQk— Sharon Mayo (@coachmayo314) May 13, 2017
What are you most looking forward to for next season?
BARNES: I am looking forward to all the different talent we have coming into this volleyball season. I believe this team will be one of the strongest teams skill wise that I have been on at Byron Nelson. In track I want to win another state championship in high jump and get one in long jump.
If you could play any other sport, what would it be?
BARNES: Basketball because it was originally my main sport, but I gave it up in order to excel in my other two sports.
If you could play any other position, what would it be?
BARNES: Setter because they’re the people who run the whole court and it seems fun, but in track I would like to be a hurdler just because I have always wanted to try it.
Most memorable moment this past season?
BARNES: The most memorable moment in volleyball this school season was when we overcame the doubts everyone had about us playing Plano West and won the first round of playoffs. In track was when I won state in the high jump for 5-6A and recently winning a spot on Team USA.
Career/Major plans in college?
BARNES: I would like to focus on the medical field because it allows me to give back and help those who are in need.
What makes you different than any other person when it comes to sports?
BARNES: I don't think I’m better than anyone else, I just have strong faith in God. However; I do like to bring energy and enthusiasm to anything I do.
Favorite sport to watch?
BARNES: USA Track and Field
Least favorite?
BARNES: Baseball
Favorite food?
BARNES: Crawfish
Favorite restaurant?
BARNES: Cheesecake Factory
Favorite show?
BARNES: Arrow
Favorite movie?
BARNES: Coach Carter
Favorite book?
BARNES: David and Goliath
Favorite athlete?
BARNES: Allyson Felix
Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat or Instagram?
BARNES: Twitter (@louverture01), Instagram (@louverturebarnes01), Snapchat (louverture01)
Favorite animal?
BARNES: Dog
Favorite color?
BARNES: Light blue
Best friend?
BARNES: I have many good friends and I don't believe it’s fair to rank them as best friends because all my friends are special to me.
