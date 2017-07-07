Trinity wrestlers prep for Olympics, college in national competition

The Euless Trinity wrestling program is keeping busy over the summer. Front row, from left: Savannah Bye (Wayland Baptist University), Passion Hollins (Emmanuel College) and Paisley Zandi (Lyon College). Back row: assistant coach Kelsy Lynes, Keaton Fanning (Northern Michigan University and the United State Olympic Education Center), Jordan Johnson (Neosho Community College), Alfredo Benavidez (The University of Puerto Rico Mayaguez) and head coach Travis Clark. Euless Trinity Courtesy photo