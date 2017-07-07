Trinity wrestlers prep for Olympics, college in national competition

It’s been a busy summer for several members of the Euless Trinity wrestling team, and they aren’t finished yet.
“It feels like I’ve barely been home,” said the recently graduated Keaton Fanning. “But I enjoy traveling. It’s the best competition I can get.”
Fanning, a 182-pounder two-time state qualifier and the 2017 Texas State Freestyle and Greco Roman state runner-up, is one of several wrestlers who have signed to compete in college. He will attend Northern Michigan University and train with the United State Olympic Education Center (USOEC) on the Greco Roman Wrestling Team in hopes of landing a spot in the Olympics.
“I want to keep wrestling until at least 2032,” he said. “I got lucky. Northern Michigan gave me a shot and I want to win gold for them.”
It’s a great feeling, seeing these kids move on, especially with two of my kids focusing on the Olympics. This group of seniors was so good.
Trinity wrestling coach Travis Clark
In the meantime, he will be competing with some of his fellow Trojans in the USA Wrestling Championships in Fargo, North Dakota, this week. He will be competing as part of the Texas Boys National Team. Joining him from the Texas Girls National Team will be 165-pound competitor Passion Hollins, a recent graduate, along with seniors Lauren Horrigan at 106 pounds and Emily Fergeson at 112 pounds.
“Hopefully the third time’s a charm,” Hollins said. “I’m feeling ready for it. I won’t be as anxious or nervous. I don’t say that’s an added advantage, but I will be more at ease.”
Hollins is a three-time state qualifier, finishing fourth this past season. She is a three-time Texas National Team qualifier, 2015 Cadet All-American, 2016 Folkstyle Preseason Nationals All-American, and 2017 Folkstyle National All American (second at 152 pounds). She will wrestle at Emmanuel College next season.
Trinity coach Travis Clark is a member of the coaching staff for a boys junior duals team and the Texas Girls National Team.
Fanning also recently competed in the USA Wrestling Junior Duals in Tulsa, Oklahoma, as part of the Texas Boys Team. He posted a 4-2 record in Greco Roman competition. Joining him was another former Trinity wrestler, Harley Williamson, a 106-pounder.
Also wrestling in college this fall from the Trinity girls will be Savannah Bye at Wayland University. She is a three-time state qualifier, finishing fifth at 128 pounds this past season, a 2016 Texas Freestyle state champion, and a two-time Texas National Team qualifier.
Also from the boys, two-time state qualifier and 2017 132-pound state runner-up Alfredo Benavidez will attend the University of Puerto Rico. Like Fanning, he has his sights set on qualifying for the Olympics. However, he will focus on freestyle.
Jordan Johnson, a 141-pounder, will wrestle for Neosho College.
Paisley Zandi, a four-time state qualifier who finished fourth at 148 pounds as a senior, has signed to wrestle for Lyon College. She is also a two-time Texas National Team qualifier and a 2016 Body Bar All-American.
“It’s a great feeling, seeing these kids move on, especially with two of my kids focusing on the Olympics,” Clark said. “This group of seniors was so good.”
