Keller pitcher Dylann Kaderka, left center, and Amanda Desario, right, celebrate after their win over Plano East in the regional semifinals. Bob Haynes Special to the Star-Telegram

High School Sports

Fort Worth-area schools among top finishers in Lone Star Cup standings

Star-Telegram

July 03, 2017 2:06 PM

Southlake Carroll and Keller finished second and third in the 2016-17 Lone Star Cup standings behind The Woodlands, which won the trophy for the sixth time, the UIL announced Monday.

Keller won state titles in softball and girls cross country, and the girls soccer and boys basketball teams reached the state tournament. Carroll won a state title in boys swimming, its boys and girls cross country teams took second at the state meet and its boys golf team finished third in the state tournament.

Grapevine finished second in the 5A standings, after Highland Park, which won a record 10th time. Aledo was fourth in 5A.

