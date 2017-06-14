Euless Trinity athlete splits time between softball helmet, cowboy hat

Over his years as a softball coach, Euless Trinity’s Jeremy Dettmer has had plenty of players request time away from the team for various reasons, but until recently, never for barrel racing.
That’s the case with ShaRoby Ratliff, a two-sport athlete who splits time between softball and rodeo.
“You don’t see too many softball players that also race barrels,” Dettmer said. “I thought it was cool. I thought it was really neat.”
Rodeo was ShaRoby’s first love; the seeds planted when she was just four years old. It was then her dad put her up on a horse for the first time. Of course, at that age she thought it was just a really big dog, but regardless, its impact was lasting.
“It was a blast,” she recalls. “Feeling tall, feeling one with the horse. It was amazing.”
With her love of horses developing, it was her first rodeo, around the age of 10, that set the stage for barrel racing.
“During that rodeo, I saw these ladies on horses racing around barrels,” she said. “It caught my attention right then and there. That’s when I told my mom I wanted to do barrel racing.”
Luckily, an acquaintance knew someone who was looking for a good home to give several horses to, and the Ratliffs took advantage of the offer. They eventually moved to a place that allowed ShaRoby to keep the horse and practice her passion.
Softball wasn’t even on the horizon at that point. It wasn’t until the end of basketball season during her freshman year that ShaRoby decided to give that a try.
“Why not give softball a chance, it seems like fun,” ShaRoby said.
“She had never picked up a bat or a softball before she tried out for it,” her mother, Sharon, added. “She’s awesome at it now.”
With extracurriculars piling up, Sharon decided to draw the limit at two. Barrels and softball made the cut.
Unfortunately, the two do conflict at times, though infrequently. The working plan the family put in place was that softball would be the focus during the week, while barrels took priority on the weekends. Dettmer has been flexible when games and rodeos collide on the schedule, and praised ShaRoby’s efforts to always improve and keep working at softball.
“Because she’s worked so hard at it, she’s turned into a good high school softball player,” Dettmer said. “We need more kids like her. In order for Trinity to be successful, we need to find the kids like her.”
Now that it’s summer, ShaRoby still hones her softball skills, but she can put an emphasis on barrel racing that she can’t get during the season. In fact, she’ll be competing in Louisiana and Mississippi this month.
In the bigger picture, ShaRoby is hoping her love of horses, along with a stellar GPA, helps her reach a career based on her love of animals. She’s targeting a scholarship to Texas A&M or the University of Georgia to attend veterinary school.
The senior knows the upcoming school year will likely be her last to play softball, but she has no plans to stop “chasing the cans.”
