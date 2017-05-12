UIL honors longtime Fort Worth Wyatt track coach

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:50 Midlothian Heritage KOs Kennedale 63-56 in 4A RI quarterfinal Pause 3:54 Talkin' Cowboys, Rookie Mini Camp 18:34 Take a tour of the Main St. Arts Festival 1:47 UIL honors longtime Wyatt track coach 0:45 New Dallas Cowboy Taco Charlton at Rookies Mini Camp 0:31 Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, May 11 1:14 14-year-old to become TCU's youngest graduate 2:59 Cullen Davis on meeting with John Farr 1:59 Cullen Davis on the murder victims: 'That's ancient history' 2:37 Cullen Davis recalls the mansion murders Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Lee Williams, 65, knew he had something special with the '98 Chaparrals 4x100 relay of Milton Wesley, Montie Clapton, Michael Franklin and DeMario Wesley. ezarate@star-telegram.com