UIL honors longtime Fort Worth Wyatt track coach

Fort Worth Wyatt track coach Lee Williams, after more than four decades of stopwatches and starting blocks, is hanging up the whistle.
For that time and dedication, Williams was honored with a UIL Distinguished Service Award at the state track meet Friday in Austin.
“Since I’ve been in the business 41 years, it’s a nice feeling,” Williams said Thursday at the school. “Any time you’re being honored by the governing body that you have to follow the rules by, it’s very special.”
Williams, 65, led the Wyatt Chaparrals track team to UIL championships in 1998 and 2002. He coached more than 50 All-Americans, and his teams won 15 district championships.
“Old coach, been doing this as long as I’ve been doing it, you make a lot of friends,” added Williams, who even got calls from California high school Long Beach Poly. “It was just time.”
Easily his most notable achievement is the 1998 4x100 relay that set a national record with a time of 39.76 seconds. The mark was set at the UIL state meet, and the record still stands.
“You had people with stop watches showing 39.5 hand-timed,” Williams said. “It was special.”
Williams knew the quartet of Milton Wesley, Montie Clopton, Michael Franklin and anchor leg DeMario Wesley were exceptional in 1997.
Wesley “had bone spurs and I shut him down at the [’97] regional meet,” Williams recalled. “We kind of knew that they had a chance to win at the state meet the next year. You talk about a lot of pressure and everybody trying to get to them.”
A former Wyatt athlete who was an FBI agent provide security for the four, Williams said.
“I remember how focused they were,” he said. “When I saw them walk on the track and they acted like they were the only ones on the track, it was a sigh a relief. I knew they were ready.”
More gold
Other area first-place finishers: Arlington Lamar wheelchair competitor Lee Jordan (shot put, 100); Calvin Clater, South Hills (high jump); Caden McDonald, Northwest (discus); Sanaa Barnes, Nelson (girls high jump); Gracie Morris, Aledo (800); Ja’Leesa Giles, Mansfield Legacy (100).
