Mansfield Lake Ridge triple jumper, Grapevine pole vault repeat as state champions

Mansfield Lake Ridge sophomore Jasmine Moore successfully defended her Class 5A gold medal in the triple jump — and set a 5A state record in the process — as the UIL Track and Field meet got off to a weather-delayed start Thursday in Austin.
Moore won with a jump of 43 feet, 4 3/4 inches, beating last year’s winning effort by more than a foot. Eagles teammate Valencia Bullock took silver Thursday with a 40-6 1/2 jump.
Grapevine senior pole vaulter Peyton Weissmann also won his second straight gold medal, clearing 16 feet to beat the 15-6 mark by James Manders of Frisco Heritage.
In the 5A boys triple jump, Saginaw Boswell senior Jalen Seals won with a mark of 50-2 1/4. Seals took silver in this event last year. Seals is also the top seed in Friday’s long jump at Mike A. Myers Stadium at the University of Texas.
Fort Worth South Hills senior Tylan Wallace earned silver Thursday in the triple jump, with a personal-best 49-11 1/4 on his last jump. Wallace placed fourth last year.
In 5A girls shot put, Mansfield Lake Ridge junior Faith Ette won with a 44-6 1/2 effort. Ette, seeded fourth in the event, took gold by more than a foot over silver medalist Riley Cross (43-2 3/4) from Tomball.
In the 5A 3,200-meter races, two area runners claimed silver: Aledo freshman Graydon Morris in boys and Grapevine senior Lauren Edwards in girls.
Amarillo’s Butare Rugenerwa covered the eight laps in 9:20.83 to edge out the 9:21.02 by Morris.
McKinney North freshman London Culbreath breezed to gold in 10:13.68, while Edwards finished in 10:53.36.
In 5A girls pole vault, Haslet Eaton’s Allyn Tyer won a bronze medal by clearing 12-0. Grace Ridgeway of Lucas Lovejoy won with a 12-3 effort. Ryleigh Redding of Victoria West cleared 12-0, and took second based on fewer misses.
