Carroll distance runner seeks double gold at UIL state meet

When he first started running track in the seventh grade, Reed Brown wanted to be a hurdler.
Now, the only jumping the Southlake Carroll distance runner does is for joy after winning races - and Brown has many opportunities.
“I ran over the summer and they didn’t have enough hurdlers, so I gave it a try,” Brown recalled of his junior high track experience. “I liked it, and I don’t know how good I would have been, but I think I made the right choice.”
His resume’ would back him up. This weekend at Mike A. Myers Stadium at the University of Texas in Austin, Brown will be competing for two UIL championships at State Track and Field Meet. He will look to repeat as the Class 6A 3,200-meter champion, along with upgrading from last season’s silver medal finish in the 1,600.
In winning the 3,200 last season, Brown clocked a time of 8 minutes, 50.43 seconds, breaking a record that had stood for 29 years. He and his coach, Justin Leonard, admit he might have to surpass his own record this year to repeat as champion.
“I definitely think I’ll have to break my own record,” Brown said. “We have some amazing runners in Texas, especially from this area.”
Deep field
Brown won the 6A Region I meet two weeks ago in 8:51.96 to set a new regional-meet record, but Flower Mound’s Alex Maier (8:52.79) and El Paso Eastwood’s Daniel Bernal (8:54.21) also broke the old mark.
“It helps the kids run faster, knowing no one else is letting up,” Leonard said. “The state of Texas, as far as distance running, is becoming more and more competitive.”
Nowhere was that more evident than at December’s Foot Locker National Cross Country Championships in San Diego. Brown led a strong Texas contingent by becoming the first boy from the Lone Star State to win the prestigious event in more than 30 years.
“Just bringing that title back to Texas was the greatest feeling,” Brown said. “Not that many runners from Texas have even gone there in recent years, and this year we had five, and all of them did well.”
Three Texans finished in the top 10, including a fifth-place finish by Maier.
Family ties
Though Brown began running competitively in junior high, he said running has always been a part of his life.
Instead of following his two older brothers into football as kickers (Kris was in the NFL for 12 seasons and Drew is a senior on the Nebraska Cornhuskers), his passion was always on the track surrounding the football field.
“I definitely tried kicking, and I was pretty good at it. I used to practice with them,” he said. “I could kick a 35-yarder with my left and right foot.”
Details, details
But it’s been a long time since he’s attempted a field goal. To be the best runner he can be, something that has earned him a scholarship to run for the University of Oregon next season, Brown said he cannot share his focus with any other sport.
Leonard said it is this attention to detail that has kept Brown away from any major injuries as a runner.
“He even does a great job of keeping track of how many miles he has on his shoes. The little things, he’s great at that,” Leonard said.
“I probably switch my shoes out every four weeks,” Brown said, recalling the first time I began the routine a few years ago. “It’s worked great to now.”
Brown is also disciplined when it comes to workouts. He’s usually up at 6 a.m. and runs 4 miles, except on days when he has a “hard workout” of about 9 miles, which can take place in either the morning or afternoon, often depending on the weather.
He typically rotates hard workout days with recovery days (shorter distances of around 4 miles), followed by speed days (sprints of 400 meters or shorter).
State chances
Though he’s a state champion in the 3,200, Brown said he prefers running the 1,600.
“I just like running fast and with the 1,600 or mile you feel like you’re sprinting most of the time,” he said. “Plus, it’s usually a lot closer race, which I like.”
Brown said he feeds off the crowd. Unlike a lot of other athletes who block out the crowd, he embraces them.
“I just let myself go and glide along as easy as possible,” he said. “I listen to the crowd. It’s kind of a euphoric feeling. Even if people aren’t cheering for me, I use it as motivation.”
And yes, Brown has Olympic aspirations of his own.
“I think that is the goal for most runners,” he said. “I definitely hope I can make it to that level one day.”
UIL STATE MEET QUALIFIERS
GIRLS
WHEELCHAIR – 100 meters: Jordan Lee, Lamar; Merit McKittrick, Godley. 400: Jordan Lee, Lamar; Merit McKittrick, Godley. Shot put: Jordan Lee, Lamar
CLASS 6A – 3200: Gillian Mortimer, Carroll. 800: Isabel Van Kamp, Keller. High jump: Jillian Johnson, Mansfield. Long jump: Jadah Walker, Martin. Shot put: Brooke McKeel, Martin
CLASS 5A – 3200: Maddie Vondra, Arlington Heights; Lauren Edwards, Grapevine. 4x100: Mansfield Lake Ridge 800: Gracie Morris, Aledo; Ty’Asia Coleman, Saginaw; Soren Underwood, Joshua. 100 hurdles: Amani Lawerence, Saginaw. 100: Ja’Leesa Giles, Legacy; Kelly Rowe, Lake Ridge. 4x200: Trimble Tech. 400: Ariel Ford, Lake Ridge. 300 hurdles: Elizabeth Adeoye, Summit. 1600: Binta Ka, Richland; Gracie Morris, Aledo. 4x400: Lake Ridge. High jump: Lauren Chasczewski, Grapevine. Long jump: Chante Mathews, Chisholm Trail; Imunique Billingsly, Summit; Jasmine Moore, Lake Ridge. Pole vault: Allyn Tyer, Eaton; Sierra White, Aledo. Shot put: Faith Ette, Lake Ridge. Triple jump: Mikeska Gill, Saginaw; Valencia Bullock, Lake Ridge; Jasmine Moore, Lake Ridge
CLASS 4A – 3200: Emily Garcia, Alvarado. 4x100: Kennedale. 100 hurdles: Jaycee Pannell, Godley; Mackenzie Molina, Lake Worth. 100: Alexis Brown, Kennedale. 4x200: Kennedale. 300 hurdles: Mackenzie Molina, Lake Worth; Jaycee Pannell, Godley. High jump: Ally Andress, Glen Rose. Long jump: Alexis Brown, Kennedale
CLASS 3A – Long jump: Sara Rattan, Brock
BOYS
CLASS 6A – 3200: Reed Brown, Carroll. 800: Micah Langat, Keller Central; Cade Bethmann, Martin. 100: Darien Porter, Bowie. 4x200: Mansfield. 200: Braydon Johnson, Bowie; Sean Hooper, Fossil Ridge. 1600: Reed Brown, Carroll. Pole vault: Logan Freeman, Keller Central; Connnor Gregston, Fossil Ridge; Eric Etie, Keller
CLASS 5A – 3200: Asa Rice, Summit; Cesar Limones, Burleson; Graydon Morris, Aledo. 4x100: Trimble Tech, South Hills. 800: Zion Smith, Lake Ridge. 110 hurdles: Devonata Trotter, Eastern Hills; Joseph Squire, Seguin. 100: Jais Smith, Legacy; Keishawn Everly, Trimble Tech. 4x200: Lake Ridge. 400: Gabriel Woodard, Trimble Tech; Bryan Wilson, Dunbar. 200: Ja’Leesa Giles, Legacy. 1600: Harrsion Tillman, Aledo; Asa Rice, Summit. 4x400: Chisholm Trail. Discus: Jon Saal, Burleson; Caden McDonald, Northwest. High jump: Calvin Clater, South Hills; Alan Rhone, Chisholm Trail; T.J. Graham, Lake Ridge. Long jump: Tylan Wallace, South Hills; Langdon Williams, Lake Ridge; Jalen Seals, Boswell. Pole vault: Ethan Feliciano, Timberview; Ryan Brown, Aledo; Peyton Weissmann, Grapevine. Shot put: Kendal Maples, Joshua. Triple jump: Jamison Wooden, Everman; Tylan Wallace, South Hills; Jalen Seals, Boswell
CLASS 4A – 200: Blake Henderson, Alvarado
CLASS 3A – 800: Jared Steele, Brock. 4x400: Brock. Long jump: Jansen Ivie, Brock
