Simpson’s two three-run homers power Keller in playoffs

Junior shortstop Kasey Simpson did everything she could on Saturday to get her senior teammates back to Keller as soon as possible for prom night.
The Iowa State commit hit a pair of three-run home runs as the Indians beat Wolfforth Frenship 13-2 in Abilene to sweep the 6A Region I area-round series.
Keller (25-5), the defending 6A state champs, advances to play Arlington Martin (29-9), which beat Odessa in a one-game playoff.
“It felt so rewarding to know that I could help my team win and have their backs no matter the circumstance,” Simpson said.
After Caraline Woodall and Camryn Woodall each singled in the first inning, Simpson took a 0-1 pitch to deep left field for a 3-0 lead.
Frenship’s Hayden Brown led off the bottom of the first with a first-pitch home run – one of two home runs on the day.
Amanda Desario doubled in Hanna Jones in the second and Caraline Woodall drove in Jones in the fourth. Kourtney Williams hit a two-run double in the fifth and Simpson added her second home run as Keller brought up 11 batters in the sixth.
Birdville 9-11, Denton Ryan 1-7
The defending 5A state champs rallied to win two games at Ryan on Saturday and clinch the 5A Region I area-round series.
Birdville (25-5) scored three times in the first inning of Game 3 as Calie Burris had an RBI single and Grace Green drove in two runs.
Elena Garcia hit a three-run home run in the fourth to make it 8-0 and Burris followed with a solo shot to right field. Ryan (22-11) scored five runs in its final at-bat.
In Game 2, Burris’ RBI single gave Birdville a 1-0 lead. Maygan Paul singled in Burris in the third to make it 4-0, and Natalie Powell and Garcia also had RBI singles.
Green pitched both wins. The Oregon commit combined for 13 innings, allowed three hits, one earned run and had 16 strikeouts.
Keller Timber Creek 11-5, Midland 5-1
The Falcons (30-5) rallied to score eight times over the fourth and fifth innings of Game 2, then freshman pitcher Rylee Layton took care of Game 3 as Timber Creek won the 6A Region I area-round series in San Angelo.
Trailing 5-3 in the fourth inning of Game 2, the Falcons scored three times to take the lead for good. Makaylah Ramirez and Sarah Hawkins drove in runs to tie the game and Caitlyn Curlee had the go-head RBI single to left field.
Mady Lohman had a two-run double in the fifth and Curlee’s RBI double made it 11-5. Madie Green finished with three RBIs.
In Game 3, Layton threw a complete game and allowed five hits. Hawkins had two RBIs, and Akers, Curlee and Ramirez also drove in runs. Timber Creek led 5-0 before Midland scored in the fifth.
Aledo 19, Richland 1 (5)
Alaina Smith drove in six runs and had a three-run home run to cap a six-run first inning as the Bearcats won Game 2 at Richland to complete a sweep of the 5A Region I area-round series.
The Bearcats (20-13), who won 10-0 in Friday’s Game 1, scored nine times in the third inning. Smith had two doubles and three RBIs in the inning as Aledo brought up 13 batters.
Hannah Andrews allowed three hits. Aledo finished with 21 hits.
Baseball
Aledo 7, Denton 1
The Bearcats (25-9) broke open a 1-1 tie with six runs in the fifth to complete a sweep of their 5A Region I bi-district series at Saginaw.
Tied at 1-1 through four, the Bearcats loaded the bases with no outs in the fifth. Aledo went up 5-1 with a run-scoring hit-by-pitch from Hunter Rosson, RBI single by Calloway Shands and two errors by Denton.
Shands scored on a wild pitch and Truett Knox drove in Jacob Arizpe with an RBI single. Trevor Bruno and Briley Rodriguez combined for a two-hitter with nine strikeouts.
Colleyville Heritage 5, FW Trimble Tech 0
Isaiah Alvarenga and Cameron Ehringer combined to throw a five-hit shutout with nine strikeouts as the Panthers swept their 5A Region I bi-district series at Hurst L.D. Bell.
The Panthers (31-3), who won 10-0 in Game 1, will face Wichita Falls Rider in the area round. Rider swept Saginaw Chisholm Trail 3-1 and 4-1.
Oklahoma commit Bobby Witt Jr. blasted a two-run home run in the third inning while Ehringer and Jarrett Fairbanks added RBIs in the fifth and sixth. Ehringer and Joseph Huff both went 3 of 4.
Arlington Lamar 5-2, Keller 0-0
Three pitchers combined to allow no hits and strike out nine over 14 total innings as the Vikings came back to win the 6A Region I bi-district series at home – their first bi-district title since 2008.
Lamar (17-15), which finished fourth in District 4-6A, will play El Paso Socorro, which beat Midland Lee in three games.
Jose Gutierrez and Chance Fuller drove in runs while Cameron Badillo and Jack Austin shut down the Indians (26-8) in Game 3.
In Game 2, the Vikings scored all five runs in the fourth. Bradley Missel had two RBIs, and struck out five batters in six innings.
Mansfield Legacy 8, Burleson 5
The Broncos (23-8) rallied from a 4-1 deficit to beat the Elks and sweep the 5A Region II bi-district series at Legacy High School.
Burleson (18-14) scored four runs in the first inning and got RBI singles from Nik Sanchez, Christian Hallack and Hayden Alexander. Legacy got one back with a solo shot from Nate Rombach in the bottom of the frame.
Legacy, which won 4-3 in Game 1, tied it with three runs in the fourth, and an RBI double from David Vargas in the fifth proved to be the game-winner as the Broncos scored four times in the inning – all with two outs.
