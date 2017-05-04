Swimming event a big draw for Trinity, Bell programs

There are tryouts and there are clinics.
But, just like a peanut butter cup, who’s to say they don’t go well together? Certainly not folks at the Hurst L.D. Bell and Euless Trinity swim programs.
Recently, Trinity and Bell held a workshop/tryout clinic for perspective new members. In all, about 65 youngsters attended, with Bell offering roster spots to 19 swimmers and Trinity offering 14.
“The workshop went great,” Trinity coach Richard Campanaro said. “It was such a great experience to watch our swimmers teaching and growing as leaders in the water.”
The event included a mock swim meet. Drill instructors were at each station teaching specific strokes and squad leaders helped to reinforce the instruction during their practices, rotating with each group.
“They served as a team captain in that respect. During the tryout they were the coaches and their teams stayed in one lane. They recorded times, gave pointers and helped coordinate their lane and taught meet etiquette,” Campanaro said.
“It was really fun to watch so many new swimmers experience the sport. I think a lot of them were not expecting competitive swimming to be so hard.”
Bell coach Jesse Barton said the event was great day for both programs. Not only did it allow the coaches to scout new talent, it also raised awareness about their respective teams within the community.
“We were able to reach so many new swimmers who may have not even known we had swim teams at the high schools,” Barton said. “They were able to walk away with a new level of appreciation and respect for our sport.”
And, of course, watching so many youngsters racing, the varsity swimmers got the itch to race.
“At the end of each event we sent them off on a heat,” Campanaro said. “They were so fired up, one of my boys recorded a lifetime best in his 50 free. He would have lettered if it was an official meet.”
Campanaro said parents were happy and acceptance letters have since been sent out to the junior high schools. Most of the swimmers coming in next season will be freshmen and sophomores.
“Which is nice, because I will have plenty of time to develop them,” Campanaro said.
