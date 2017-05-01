Arlington ISD athletic director departs for the private sector

Arlington schools athletic director Kevin Ozee said Monday that he is resigning to pursue a private sector job in the oil business.
“It was one of those deals that just came up. It really got serious the past week or so,” said Ozee, who declined to reveal the company. “As soon as I sign my contract this week, I will submit my resignation letter.”
Ozee, 45, was hired by Arlington ISD in November 2014. He was athletic director in Southlake’s Carroll ISD from 2009 to 2014. Before Carroll, Ozee served as Duncanville AD, moving up from other athletic department positions.
Arlington ISD has six high schools that compete in the UIL: Arlington, Sam Houston, Lamar, Bowie, Martin and Seguin.
Ozee said he still plans to continue helping the Cowboys with high school playoff games at AT&T Stadium. The facility hosted all 12 UIL championship games – including six-man games – last December and will do the same in 2017. AT&T Stadium hosted all 11-man championship games from 2011-14.
“That was important to me. I have to stay around high school athletics,” Ozee added. “That was important to me, and my new boss he really encouraged that, and my involvement with the coaches association.”
Ozee, who was named National High School Athletic Director of the Year in 2013 by the National Association of State Personnel Executives, said he emailed Arlington superintendent Marcelo Cavazos on Sunday that he had agreed in principle to the new position. Ozee informed campus athletic coordinators Monday.
“It’s hard because I’m stepping away from something that’s been with me my whole life,” said Ozee, who’s father Ken was a longtime football head coach in Arlington. “That’s all I know is the school business.
“I think I can figure our a way to still support them even if I’m not an employee there.”
