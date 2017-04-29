Fossil Ridge sprinter rises from setback to earn two state track berths

At the crossroads of learning from and moving forward or allowing themselves to be held back, the top athletes chose the former and used the experience as a vehicle to greatness.
One year ago Sean Hooper of Keller Fossil Ridge found himself in such a situation. Now, he will be competing for two state championships after winning the 400-meter dash and finishing second in the 200 at the Class 6A Region I Track and Field Championships on Saturday at UT Arlington.
He has qualified for the UIL State Meet on May 11-13 at the University of Texas in Austin.
As a junior, Hooper advanced to the Class 6A Region I 400 finals on the same track at UTA. However, a false start cost him a chance to compete at state.
Hooper used that heartbreaking moment as motivation n to become one of the state’s top runners, earning the coveted state berth he missed a year ago — in duplicate.
“Yes, it was a setback, but it was also a blessing,” Hooper said. “I feel like it made me more focused.
“The biggest thing I learned is everyone falls. It’s what you do when you get back up that counts most.”
Hooper has spent his life learning to adapt in positive ways. Adopted by his aunt and uncle at age 5 into a military family, they did as most military families do and moved a few times. Their journey included traveling from Florida to Oklahoma before coming to Keller when he was in the eighth grade.
His uncle, Nikia Hooper, is in the Air Force Reserves now, so stability has settled into their residency.
Hooper played football through his junior year. He ultimately chose track over football and has earned a scholarship to Texas Tech.
“Since he began focusing solely on track and putting in the extra work, he has become phenomenal,” Fossil Ridge track coach Stanley Moss said. “Now he’s in his comfort zone.”
His uncle, a former track athlete himself, coaches Sean during the summer. Nikia agreed that the decision to forgo football as a senior was probably instrumental.
“He came to a light and decided ‘If I get hurt, I can’t continue to build off what I did over the summer,’ ” Nikia said. “I know what he’s capable of doing. He’s mentally prepared and physically. Once it fell into place, it wasn’t a surprise to me what he’s done.”
During the indoor season Sean won two 60-meter dash titles at the Dunamis Sports Group Prep Classic and the Texas A&M High School Classic. That fed into his continued winning come the spring for the Panthers.
And, for more than just good measure, he qualified from District 3-6A in the 800 with a runner-up finish, though he opted not to compete in the event in the subsequent 3/4-6A Area Meet.
The 800, which he first ran at the Southlake Distance Festival, was merely a part of Hooper’s overall scheme to become his best at the 400. He went to Moss and requested to run the distance.
“I needed to work on my strength. I figured if I can complete the 800, it’s letting me know how much I can push myself in the 400,” Hooper said.
“Who does that?” Moss said. “This kid does.”
Hooper said he does not have a favorite between the 200 and 400. His top time in the 400 is 46.42 seconds, posted earlier this season at the Jesuit-Sheaner Relays. He ran a 47.51 to win the regional final in cold and windy conditions. His best 200 time is 20.94, which he ran in the regional preliminaries, followed by a 21.48 in the finals.
“From the 800 to the 60, he’s absolutely phenomenal,” Moss said. “I can’t put a label on this kid. Whatever he runs, he’s great at it.”
Moss said his ability to bounce back from last season’s disappointing ending is even more impressive — though the coach said he had no doubt his star runner would do just that.
“Overcoming adversity makes one great. It’s life,” Moss said. “To withstand and let that fuel you, that’s what great ones do. He’s one of those who is able to home in and use that stuff to make himself better, on the track and in life.
“When he walks in a room, his teammates, you can see them thinking, ‘We’ve got a chance any time he’s around.’ Their confidence is lifted. He’s a leader without saying a word.”
Hooper has inspirations other than victory on the track. For example, he wants to be a track coach himself some day and help other youngsters succeed in sports and life.
“From what I’ve seen and noticed, I think I can be a great coach,” he said. “A kid’s future depends a lot on a coach.”
There are also his nephews, ages 9 and 2, along with his 7-year-old niece.
“I just want them to strive to learn from me and be better than me,” he said. “I want them to be the best they can be.”
Hooper does have his weakness, however. While he’s consistently in weight training, running, and hasn’t had a soda in years, there is one thing he said will always get the best of him — though it never fails to get him running.
“If I see a bucket of candy, I have to run the other way,” he said with a laugh. “Because I will eat the whole thing.”
