Mansfield Timberview pole vaulter seeks to raise the bar

Competing in the postseason this year was music to the ears of Mansfield Timberview sophomore pole vaulter Ethan Feliciano.
As a freshman, Feliciano qualified for area-round competition, but had to pass because he also plays saxophone in the Timberview marching band and they were performing at Disneyland the same day as the track meet.
A year later Feliciano still participates in both activities, and he’s jumping in the Class 5A Region II meet this weekend at UTA’s Maverick Stadium.
“As a freshman I think I would have made regionals, and that was motivation for me all of this season,” Feliciano said. “My coach had high hopes as well.”
However, Timberview coach Robert Johnson understood why Feliciano chose to go with the band last season.
“To me it was a no-brainer,” Johnson said. “How often do you get to play at Disneyland with your friends?
“But we knew it would fuel him to come back this year and do even better.”
Feliciano enters regionals with a best vault of 14 feet, 6 inches, 2 feet better than his top vault of a year ago. He has his sights set on 15 feet or better. Top vaults in the region are 16-0 and 15-6.
“He’s in the top five and he knows what it takes to be in the top two,” Johnson said. “If he can get 15 feet or more, that gives him a real shot at state.”
Feliciano had another band conflict this year, but they played their Houston gig without him.
“There was no way I was going to miss this year,” said Feliciano, whose favorite music is jazz.
“I like music for fun, and hopefully it will help me get a scholarship. But hopefully I can get one in track also, but only if I compete at the highest level I can.”
2-mile showdown
Getting to state out of any region is a challenging task. Getting through the Class 6A boys 3,200-meter run at UTA’s Region I Meet just might be tougher.
Five of the top seven runners in Texas are racing this weekend at UTA. The list includes top-seeded and defending state champion Reed Brown of Southlake Carroll, who has a time of 8 minutes, 51.87 seconds.
Next is Alex Maier of Lewisville Flower Mound (8:52.30). Both ran their best times at the District 5-6A Meet. In fact, the five fastest times in the state this season all came from 5-6A.
Among area runners, Carroll’s Charlie Gardner (9:06.21), Arlington Martin’s Cade Bethmann (9:09.26), and Keller’s Joel Potter (9:10.16) are next.
“The bar keeps getting set higher and higher each year because the athletes realize that in order to have a shot at state they’re going to have to have exceptional performances,” Carroll coach Justin Leonard said. “The runners feed off one another, and their performances reflect this.”
Brown broke a 29-year-old record in the 3,200 meters run at the UIL state track meet last year. In December, the Oregon signee became the first Texan in 31 years to win the boys Foot Locker Cross Country Championships.
The top two regional finishers in each event earn automatic qualifications to state. A third entry in each event will advance to Austin as a wild-card entry with the top third-place performance from across all four regions.
Heavy favorite
While each event has its favorite to advance to state, it’s hard to imagine a bigger local favorite to reach Austin than Justin Northwest senior Caden McDonald in the discus if he comes anywhere close to matching his best throw of the season.
McDonald has a top throw of 194 feet, 8 inches this season to lead Class 5A Region I by a almost a foot over Matthew Basurto of El Paso Chapin. However, both are nearly 20 feet ahead of the region’s No. 3 thrower.
Last season while competing in Class 6A, McDonald advanced to state and finished fifth with what was his previous best throw, 187-2.
Upcoming meets
REGIONALS
April 28-29
▪ 6A Region I and 5A Region II, Maverick Stadium, University of Texas Arlington
▪ 5A Region I and 4A Region II, Jones AT&T Stadium, Texas Tech University, Lubbock
UIL STATE MEET
May 11-13
▪ Mike A. Myers Stadium, University of Texas, Austin
BOYS
100
Cincier Holmes, Summit 10.42
Braydon Johnson, Bowie 10.44
Jais Smith, Mans. Legacy, 10.47
Keishawn Everly, Trimble Tech, 10.48
Trent McDonald, Mans. Legacy, 10.52
200
Braydon Johnson, Bowie, 21.13
Sean Hooper, Fossil Ridge, 21.14
Jackson Gleason, Mansfield, 21.18
Quenten Jones, Summit, 21.23
William Jones, Summit, 21.24
Gregory Sholars, Paschal, 21.24
400
Sean Hooper, Fossil Ridge, 46.42
Braydon Johnson, Bowie, 47.92
Kobe Daniels, Bowie, 48.01
Gabriel Woodard, Trimble Tech, 48.41
Bryan Wilson, Dunbar, 48.72
800
Cade Bethmann, Martin, 1:51.53
Micah Langat, Central, 1:53.10
Reed Brown, Carroll, 1:53.41
Derek King, Keller, 155.40
Ryan Sterling, Mansfield, 1:55.60
1600
Reed Brown, Carroll, 4:13.68
Cade Bethmann, Martin, 4:14.45
Micah Langat, Keller Central, 4:15.55
Charlie Gardner, Carroll, 4:16.99
Nicholas Fernandes, Carroll, 4:18.08
3200
Reed Brown, Carroll, 8:51.57
Charlie Gardner, Carroll, 9:06.21
Nicholas Fernandes, Carroll, 9:06.28
Cade Bethmann, Martin, 9:09.26
Joel Potter, Keller, 9:10.16
110 Hurdles
Robert Teer, Seguin, 13.87
Joseph Squire, Seguin, 14.14
Jaylen Seals, Boswell, 14.58
Mark Trevino, Mans. Legacy, 14.71
Jordan Atkins, Timberview, 14.73
Alexander Stewart-Johnson, Summit, 14.73
300 Hurdles
Jaylon Robinson, Paschal, 37.73
Mark Trevino, Mans. Legacy, 37.80
Joseph Squire, Seguin, 38.66
Alexander Stewart-Johnson, Summit, 38.85
Ryan Williams, Bowie, 39.11
4x100 Relay
Summit, 40.79
Mans. Legacy, 41.19
Trimble Tech, 41.33
Bowie, 41.45
Martin, 41.64
4x200 Relay
Summit, 1:25.90
North Crowley, 1:26.34
Lake Ridge, 1:26.97
Mansfield, 1:27.12
Mans. Legacy, 1:27.32
4x400 Relay
Lake Ridge, 3:15.17
North Crowley, 3:18.65
Trimble Tech, 3:18.80
Timberview, 3:18.94
Mans. Legacy, 3:19.92
4x800 Relay
Keller, 8:04.71
Central, 8:11.23
Carroll, 8:14.59
Bowie, 8:15.16
Nelson, 8:16.81
Shot Put
Jared Bazley, Nelson, 54-6
Bryce Peoples, North Crowley, 53-0
Ben Belton, Country Day, 51-7
Noel Ofori-Nyadu, Timberview, 51-1
Brayden Hodgest, Mans. Legacy, 50-10
Discus
Caden McDonald, Northwest, 194-8
R.J. Reynolds, Grapevine Faith, 170-9
Nolan Daggs, Seguin, 161-11
Braydon Hodgest, Legacy, 157-7
Antonio Bragg, Mans. Legacy, 154-1
Carson Lane, Northwest, 154-1
High Jump
Mason Farley, Joshua, 6-10.25
Calvin Clater, South Hills, 6-8
Carson Hickman, Northwest, 6-6
T.J. Graham, Lake Ridge, 6-6
Clayton Brewer, Keller, 6-5
Tyler Hardman, Boswell, 6-5
Pole Vault
Peyton Weissmann, Grapevine, 16-9
Logan Freeman, Central, 15-9
Eric Etie, Keller, 15-9
Connor Gregston, Fossil Ridge, 15-7
Ryan Brown, Aledo, 15-0.25
Long Jump
Jalen Seals, Boswell, 24-6.5
Tylan Wallace, South Hills, 23-8
Devan Mason, Kennedale, 23-7.5
Langdon Williams, Lake Ridge, 23-6
William Jones, Summit, 23-0
Triple Jump
Jalen Seals, Boswell, 50-6
Tylan Wallace, South Hills, 47-1.25
Jamison Wooden, Everman, 46-6
Preston Whatley, Chisholm Trail, 46.3.75
Andre Nunley, North Crowley, 45-8
GIRLS
100
Ja’Leesa Giles, Mans. Legacy, 11.55
Alexis Brown, Kennedale, 11.62
Kelly Rowe, Lake Ridge, 11.65
Taylor Trower, Azle, 12.03
Taylor Coleman, Timberview, 12.21
Allyah Trotter, Grace Prep, 12.21
200
Ja’Leesa Giles, Mans. Legacy, 23.77
Alexis Brown, Kennedale, 24.08
Ariel Ford, Lake Ridge, 24.85
Hanniyah Roberson, North Crowley, 24.87
Taylor Coleman, Timberview, 24.96
400
Precious Ogba, Trinity, 55.09
Ariel Ford, Lake Ridge, 55.30
Briana Mponzi, Fossil Ridge, 55.64
Annette Bolomboy, Central, 55.66
Tatyana Terrell, Summit, 56.04
800
Gracie Morris, Aledo, 2:11.32
Isabel Van Camp, Keller, 2:14.02
Ty’Asia Coleman, Saginaw, 2:16.63
Soren Underwood, Joshua, 2:17.11
Taylor Hayes, Lake Ridge, 2:17.48
1600
Gracie Morris, Aledo, 4:53.02
Catherine Tracht, Carroll, 4:59.00
Abbey Santoro, Keller, 5:00.09
Gillian Mortimer, Carroll, 5:02.79
Julia Black, Keller, 5:05.55
3200
Cate Tracht, Carroll, 10:46.45
Gillian Mortimer, Carroll, 10:47.42
Gracie Morris, Aledo, 10:48.70
Ali White, Carroll, 10:56.97
Lauren Edwards, Grapevine, 10:58.01
100 Hurdles
Anne Spearman, Mansfield, 14.15
Katherine Halbert, Keller, 14.34
Amani Lawrence, Saginaw, 15.04
Jadyn Wagner, Timber Creek, 15.05
Taziana Tubbs, Summit, 15.21
300 Hurdles
Erin Worley, Timber Creek, 43.64
Jadyn Wagner, Timber Creek, 44.74
Elizabeth Adeoye, Summit, 45.14
Mackenzie Molina, Lake Worth, 45.67
Katherine Halbert, Keller, 45.72
4x100 Relay
Lake Ridge, 45.92
Trinity, 47.10
Timberview, 47.12
Mans. Legacy, 47.61
Summit, 47.73
4x200 Relay
North Crowley, 1:39.25
Lake Ridge, 1:41.13
Summit, 1:41.55
Timberview, 1:41.97
L.D. Bell, 1:42.04
4x400 Relay
Lake Ridge, 3:50.34
Trinity, 3:55.17
Summit, 3:55.86
Timber Creek, 3:58.72
Central, 3:58.73
4x800 Relay
Keller, 9:35.90
Carroll, 9:46.18
Martin, 10:07.46
Saginaw, 10:08.09
Arlington, 10:10.64
Shot Put
Faith Ette, Lake Ridge, 44-11
Jasmine Alli, Kennedale, 43-5.75
Deonmonique Granville, Dunbar, 42-2
Brooke McKeel, Martin, 39-9
Ryanne Johnson, Keller, 39-2
Discus
Ryanne Johnson, Keller, 130-7
Taiwo-Bayonie Olayiwola, Lake Ridge, 119-3
Jessie Prator, Grapevine, 117-2
Deonmonique Granville, Dunbar, 117-1
Jenna Deen, Northwest, 116-1
High Jump
Sanaa Barnes, Nelson, 5-8
Jillian Johnson, Mansfield, 5-8
Jadah Walker, Martin, 5-6
Gabbie Nunn, Granbury, 5-6
Rachel Tippens, Arlington, 5-4
Lauren Chasczewski, Grapevine, 5-4
Sydney Nunley, Timber Creek, 5-4
Jada Waller, Trimble Tech, 5-4
Symone Wesley, Grapevine, 5-4
Briana Mponzi, Fossil Ridge, 5-4
Brianna Hudson, Trinity Valley, 5-4
Pole Vault
Allyn Tyler, Eaton, 12-1
Sylvia Perkinson, Birdville, 12-0
Maggie Turner, Grapevine, 12-0
Sierra White, Aledo, 11-10
Mary Piercy, Central, 11-6
Long Jump
Jasmine Moore, Lake Ridge, 20-4
Valencia Bullock, Lake Ridge, 19-6
Imunique Billingsley, Summit, 19-3
Jadah Walker, Martin, 19-1.75
Alexis Brown, Kennedale, 18-6.75
Triple Jump
Jasmine Moore, Lake Ridge, 42-11.5
Valencia Bullock, Lake Ridge, 39-5.75
Hillary Smith, Martin, 38-4.5
Mikeska Gill, Saginaw, 38-3.5
Tatum Catalani-Henderson, Martin, 38-1
Chante Matthews, Chisholm Trail, 38-1
