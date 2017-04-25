Heritage freshman ‘overjoyed’ at unexpected state tennis berth

Gretchen Pfeiffer played well at the regional tennis tournament earlier this month, and it paid off in the form of a regional championship.
The Colleyville Heritage freshman said she is quite excited about the opportunity to compete in the state tournament and said the reality of it all is still setting in.
“To me, being a freshman and being able to make it to win regionals and make it to state was one of the most incredible things in the world,” Pfeiffer said. “Even though I didn’t play my best, I’m overjoyed at the fact that I won region.”
Pfeiffer, who also runs cross country and track at Colleyville Heritage, said that one of the best feelings is know she surpassed the goals she set for herself at the beginning of the season.
I don’t have much pressure on me to do well, so I’m just going to have fun and give it my all.
- Gretchen Pfeiffer on making the state tennis tournament as a freshman
“My personal goals for this season were to make it to region and reach the semifinals,” Pfeiffer said. “My team goal was for most of us to make it out of district. I accomplished my personal goal by winning region, and my team accomplished the goal I had in mind for us, as eight of us made it to regionals.”
Now that Pfeiffer has qualified for the state tournament, she wants to make the most of her experience.
“The objective for state is to play my best and make it as far as I can,” Pfeiffer said. “I don’t have much pressure on me to do well, so I’m just going to have fun and give it my all.”
Coach Jeff Matlock said that what Pfeiffer accomplished at region was a huge shot in the arm for the Colleyville Heritage tennis program and said he could not be more pleased with her effort.
“Gretchen played very well,” Matlock said. “She got on a run and played tough and qualified for state. If I’m not mistaken, she is the first girls player to make it to state since the late ’90s at Colleyville Heritage.”
Matlock said he is quite impressed with Pfeiffer’s advancing to the state tournament, and said the major objective for her is to give it her best.
“I’m not sure about seeding at state and I don’t know how she stacks up,” Matlock said. “But with her being a freshman, she’s got nothing to lose. I want her to go out and give it everything she’s got, and we’ll let the chips fall where they may.”
Comments