Trinity sends first swimmer to college in four years

Ever since she was in kindergarten, Kenzie Crews wanted to be on a competitive swim team.
She recently wrapped up her fourth season of swimming for Euless Trinity. And now, she is preparing to compete for four more years at Wayland Baptist University after receiving a scholarship.
She is the first swimmer to receive a scholarship from Trinity since Daneen Carter received one to the University of North Texas when Crews was a freshman.
“I started competitively swimming my freshman year in high school. I did swim lessons every summer since I was in kindergarten, but they were only two weeks in the summer and mainly to teach me safety precautions and how to swim,” she said.
“Though they were not intense or in any realm of competitive swimming, I loved it.”
At the end of her eighth-grade year, the opportunity came to join the Trojans.
“I received a flyer on the day of tryouts. So, my dad took me to go buy a swim suit and goggles and I made the team, but I had quite a bit of work ahead of me,” she said.
That work resulted in four consecutive appearances at regional competitons, all anchoring relays. Her fastest times at Trinity were her 50-yard freestyle split of 24.68 seconds on the 200 medley relay as a junior, and this past season at regionals, where her split on the 400 freestyle relay was 58.7.
“The biggest accomplishment for me this year was definitely breaking a minute on my 100 (59.05) at our Lubbock travel meet,” Crews said.
“This summer will be my first time to ever swim for a club team; I will be swimming for Swim Nation along with some of the other Trinity swimmers.”
And then it’s off to college.
“When looking for a college, I wanted to go somewhere that was Christ-centered and would challenge me to grow academically, athletically and spiritually,” she said. “I prayed for the Lord to send me exactly where he wanted me to be, because being in the Lord’s will was my first priority. Wayland was a perfect fit.”
Trinity coach Richard Campanaro agrees.
“I think that she found a school that fits all of her needs, and the fact that she wanted to continue her swimming career makes me very proud,” he said. “She will have great opportunities to continue her leadership at Wayland Baptist.
“The great thing about Kenzie is that I know she will find success wherever she goes and in everything she does. Everybody who meets her knows why, and I know the coaching staff at Wayland Baptist recognized it too, and were smart to sign her quickly.”
She plans on majoring in secondary education with a minor in English. She also wants to go on to earn a masters degree in education.
“Ultimately, my goal would be to return to HEB ISD to teach English,” she said. “My desire would be to foster the love of literature in every student that enters my room.”
Crews played volleyball, basketball, soccer and ran track and cross country in junior high. In high school, once her dream of making the swim team came true, she focused solely on that sport.
She is also in the International Baccalaureate program and a member of the National Honor Society. At church, she teaches the Tiny Tots class, sings in youth choir and volunteers at other church activities.
“Coming into my senior year, I realized that being able to go to college was the goal and that being able to swim in college was my dream,” Crews said.
“Times and performance aside, as a coach you want swimmers who are teachable and bring a positive attitude to the team,” Campanaro said. “My only disappointment is that I won’t get three more years with her.”
