Paschal sprinter thrives on speed, just like dad

The son of a TCU track great, Gregory Sholars was told by his father to choose his own path. And so he did.
It just so happened to coincide with that of his father.
“He told me one day, ‘Dad, this is not about you. I just want to run fast,’” Greg Sholars said of his son, a senior at Fort Worth Paschal.
“He’s definitely been a positive influence, not just in track, but in life,” Gregory Sholars said of his father. “Of course genetics helped.”
The elder Sholars was a three-time national champion sprinter for TCU in the 1980s. Dad was also a football and track star at Fort Worth Southwest.
At first it looked as though the younger Scholars might be more of a distance runner, but he gravitated to the faster events.
“Even though I didn’t primarily sprint, I ran on the faster relays,” he said. “So I decided I wanted to see what I could do individually.”
What he’s doing individually is being among the fastest in Texas. Entering this week his 200 time of 21.24 seconds was eighth in all of Class 6A and fourth in Region I. His time of 10.60 in the 100 was tied for seventh in the region.
Among Gregory’s track highlights are winning a pair of national championships (USA Track and Field and Amateur Athletic Union) as part of a 4x100 relay with the Hallmark Track Club this past summer. Not only is his father a coach for the club, but he also ran with his friend and Paschal teammate Jaylon Robinson.
Their success included a USATF record time of 40.90 for the Age 15-16 category.
“It was a pretty nice experience to have another Paschal runner on there with me,” Sholars said.
Sholars also had his first experience at the 90th annual Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays in Austin, March 29-April 1. He finished 14th in the 100, along with running on a couple of relays.
“It was just an amazing experience, running in what is essentially a college meet,” he said.
And speaking of college, he has his sights set on a career as a biomedical engineer - and he wants to continue running track. At the top of his list of schools is Stanford.
“That’s been the primary goal, combine success in the classroom and track,” Sholars said.
“I think he’ll be a viable candidate for a Stanford, Vanderbilt, Notre Dame, University of Virginia, a lot of schools that are high on academics and good in athletics,” Paschal coach Craig Hardin said. “That’s him. He’s a great athlete and a fantastic student.”
Triumphant Return
Aledo freshman Graydon Morris made his spring debut at the recent District 6-5A Meet. He’d spent the entire spring watching his twin sister Gracie set records while he was recovering from a foot injury.
But when he was given clearance to compete, he went out and ran the fastest time in the state in Class 5A, winning the 1600-meter run in a school-record time of 4:19.88. For good measure, he also won the 3200, clocking a 9:32.90.
“Having Graydon back was a great benefit for our team,” Aledo coach Blake Christenson said. “He is a tough competitor and it was great to get to see him on the track.”
Meanwhile, Gracie won district championships in the 800 and 1600. She has the fastest time in the state in both events, school-record times of 2:11.32 (at district) and 4:53.02, respectively. In addition, she owns the school record in the 3200 at 10:48.60.
The duo reached state together in cross country in the fall and Graydon said they have plans to do the same in track.
“It would be amazing if that happens,” he said. “We don’t want to have one sit in the stands and watch the other.”
UPCOMING AREA MEETS
7/8-4A, Porcupine Stadium, Springtown, April 19.
5/6-6A, Bobcat Stadium, Trophy Club Nelson High School, April 20-21.
9/10-5A, Tiger Stadium, Lancaster, April 20
3/4-6A, Keller ISD Stadium, April 21.
REGIONAL MEETS
April 28-29
6A Region I and 5A Region II, Maverick Stadium, University of Texas-Arlington.
5A, Region I and 4A Region I, Jones AT&T Stadium, Texas Tech University, Lubbock.
UIL STATE MEET
May 11-13
Mike A. Myers Stadium, University of Texas, Austin
Top area performances
BOYS
100
Braydon Johnson, Bowie 10.44
Keishawn Everly, Trimble Tech 10.48
Trent McDonald, Mans. Legacy 10.52
Darien Porter, Bowie 10.54
Sean Hooper, Fossil Ridge 10.55
200
Jackson Gleason, Mansfield 21.18
Sean Hooper, Fossil Ridge 21.18
William Jones, Summit 21.24
Gregory Sholars, Paschal 21.24
Jalen Knox, Timberview 21.54
400
Sean Hooper, Fossil Ridge 46.42
Braydon Johnson, Bowie 47.92
Kobe Daniels, Bowie 48.01
Gabriel Woodard, Trimble Tech 48.41
Bryan Wilson, Dunbar 49.11
800
Reed Brown, Carroll 1:53.41
Micah Langat, Central 1:54.22
Ryan Sterling, Mansfield 1:55.60
Cade Bethmann, Martin 1:55.77
Zion Smith, Lake Ridge 1:56.05
1600
Cade Bethmann, Martin, :14.45
Micah Langat, Keller Central 4:15.55
Charlie Gardner, Carroll 4:18.19
Graydon Morris, Aledo 4:19.88
Nicholas Fernandes, Carroll 4:21.07
3200
Cade Bethmann, Martin 9:09.26
Joel Potter, Keller 9:10.16
Charlie Gardner, Carroll 9:13.57
Eric Casarez, Central 9:18.70
Harrison Tillman, Aledo 9:21.44
110 Hurdles
Robert Teer, Seguin 13.87
Joseph Squire, Seguin 14.14
Jaylen Seals, Boswell 14.58
Devonta Trotter, Eastern Hills 14.76
Mark Trevino, Mans. Legacy 14.77
300 Hurdles
Mark Trevino, Mans. Legacy 38.37
Joseph Squire, Seguin 38.66
Alexander Stewart-Johnson, Summit 39.14
Robert Teer, Seguin 39.22
Ryan Williams, Bowie 39.84
4x100 Relay
Mans. Legacy 41.19
Trimble Tech 41.33
Summit 41.53
Martin 41.64
Bowie 41.75
4x200 Relay
Summit 1:25.90
Mans. Legacy 1:27.32
Mansfield 1:27.72
Trimble Tech 1:28.12
Burleson 1:28.30
4x400 Relay
Mans. Legacy 3:19.92
Timberview 3:20.22
North Crowley 3:20.25
Lake Ridge 3:20.96
Bowie 3:21.11
Shot Put
Jared Bazley, Nelson 53-3
Bryce Peoples, North Crowley 52-1
Noel Ofori-Nyadu, Timberview 51-1
Brayden Hodgest, Mans. Legacy 50-3.5
Chase Steelman, Bell 50-0
Discus
Caden McDonald, Northwest 194-8
Noel Ofori-Nyadu, Timberview 153-11
Nolan Daggs, Seguin 153-4
Antonio Bragg, Mans. Legacy 152-2
Kendal Maples, Joshua 148-7
High Jump
Mason Farley, Joshua 6-10.25
Carson Hickman, Northwest 6-6
Calvin Clater, South Hills 6-6
Clayton Brewer, Keller 6-5
Tyler Hardman, Boswell 6-5
Pole Vault
Peyton Weissmann, Grapevine 16-9
Logan Freeman, Central 15-9
Eric Etie, Keller 15-9
Connor Gregston, Fossil Ridge 15-7
Ryan Brown, Aledo 15-0.25
Long Jump
Jalen Seals, Boswell 24-6.5
Tylan Wallace, South Hills 23-8
Devan Mason, Kennedale 23-7.5
Langdon Williams, Lake Ridge 23-6
Markelt Steverson, Lake Ridge 22-10.5
Triple Jump
Jalen Seals, Boswell 50-6
Tylan Wallace, South Hills 47-1.25
Jamison Wooden, Everman 46-6
Preston Whatley, Chisholm Trail 45-11
Andre Nunley, North Crowley 45-8
GIRLS
100
Ja’Leesa Giles, Mans. Legacy 11.60
Alexis Brown, Kennedale 11.70
Kelly Rowe, Lake Ridge 11.96
Taylor Trower, Azle 12.03
Taylor Coleman, Timberview 12.21
Allyah Trotter, Grace Prep 12.21
200
Ja’Leesa Giles, Mans. Legacy 23.81
Alexis Brown, Kennedale 24.50
Ariel Ford, Lake Ridge 24.85
Tatyana Terrell, Summit 25.00
Hall Jones, Crowley 25.08
400
Briana Mponzi, Fossil Ridge 55.64
Annette Bolomboy, Central 55.66
Tatyana Terrell, Summit 56.04
Ja’Leesa Giles, Mans. Legacy 56.27
Ariel Ford, Lake Ridge 56.35
800
Gracie Morris, Aledo 2:11.32
Ty’Asia Coleman, Saginaw 2:16.63
Isabel Van Camp, Keller 2:16.77
Soren Underwood, Joshua 2:17.11
Maddee Rowe, Arlington 2:17.70
1600
Gracie Morris, Aledo 4:53.02
Catherine Tracht, Carroll 4:59.00
Abbey Santoro, Keller 5:00.09
Gillian Mortimer, Carroll 5:03.64
Julia Black, Keller 5:05.55
3200
Gracie Morris, Aledo 10:48.70
Ali White, Carroll 10:56.97
Gillian Mortimer, Carroll 10:57.98
Lauren Edwards, Grapevine 10:58.01
Abbey Santoro, Keller 11:04.45
100 Hurdles
Anne Spearman, Mansfield 14.15
Katherine Halbert, Keller 14.34
Amani Lawrence, Saginaw 15.04
Riley Alexander, Martin 15.23
Jadyn Wagner, Timber Creek 15.26
300 Hurdles
Erin Worley, Timber Creek 43.64
Jadyn Wagner, Timber Creek 44.74
Elizabeth Adeoye, Summit 46.00
Katherine Halbert, Keller 46.34
Ayanna Campbell, Timber Creek 47.05
4x100 Relay
Lake Ridge 46.56
Summit 47.74
Timberview 48.14
North Crowley 48.17
Crowley 48.23
4x200 Relay
North Crowley 1:39.91
Lake Ridge 1:41.13
Kennedale 1:42.32
Crowley 1:42.43
Carroll 1:42.70
4x400 Relay
Lake Ridge 3:51.82
Summit 3:55.86
Timber Creek 3:58.72
Central 3:59.31
Keller 4:00.05
Shot Put
Faith Ette, Lake Ridge 44-11
Jasmine Alli, Kennedale 43-5.75
Deonmonique Granville, Dunbar 42-2
Brooke McKeel, Martin 39-9
Ryanne Johnson, Keller 39-2
Discus
Ryanne Johnson, Keller 130-7
Taiwo-Bayonie Olayiwola, Lake Ridge 119-3
Jessie Prator, Grapevine 117-2
Deonmonique Granville, Dunbar 117-1
Jenna Deen, Northwest 116-1
High Jump
Sanaa Barnes, Nelson 5-8
Jillian Johnson, Mansfield 5-7
Jadah Walker, Martin 5-6
Gabbie Nunn, Granbury 5-6
Jada Waller, Trimble Tech 5-4
Symone Wesley, Grapevine 5-4
Briana Mponzi, Fossil Ridge 5-4
Pole Vault
Maggie Turner, Grapevine 12-0
Allyn Tyler, Eaton 12-0
Sierra White, Aledo 11-6
Mary Piercy, Central 11-6
Tyler Bowman, Weatherford 11-0
Catherine Simpkins, Brewer 11-0
Cassidy Griffin, Weatherford 11-0
Long Jump
Jasmine Moore, Lake Ridge 19-6.5
Valencia Bullock, Lake Ridge 19-6
Carli McDonald, Bowie 18-5.5
Jayla Schultz, Weatherford 18-3.75
Alexis Brown, Kennedale 18-3.75
Sanaa Barnes, Nelson, 18-3.5
Imunique Billingsley, Summit 18-3.5
Triple Jump
Jasmine Moore, Lake Ridge 41-11
Valencia Bullock, Lake Ridge 38-1.25
Chante Matthews, Chisholm Trail 38-1
Mikeska Gill, Saginaw 38-1
Keauona Stranger, Lake Ridge 37-9.25
