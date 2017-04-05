Summit sprinter succeeds in new surroundings

Until last year Tatyana Terrell had no idea how fast she really was.
Turns out the Mansfield Summit senior is among the fastest in Texas, particularly at 400 meters, her specialty.
Terrell moved to Mansfield from Austin prior to her junior year. Her father got a job as a principal in the Fort Worth school district. She had previously attended an all-girls magnet school in the Austin ISD where she said the emphasis was not strong on track.
Suddenly, the emphasis got strong as Summit competes in the speed-laden District 10-5A and Region II.
“She rose to the occasion. The more results she saw the more she worked,” Summit coach Shannon Utley said.
Terrell’s won three of her past four races, which includes a personal-record time of 56.04 seconds in the Summit Jaguar Relays on March 25.
“When I first moved here I knew girls ran faster, and that was my first concern,” Terrell said. “Then I saw I could compete and it helped me relax.”
Last season Terrell advanced to regional competition as part of the 4x400 relay, which she may also do this season. However, her sights are set on getting there in the 400 as well, with her top time tied for third in the state in 5A, third in the region and second in district behind Lancaster’s Tylantiss Atlas (55.57).
“I’m working so hard to get below 56, and it’s definitely going to happen soon,” Terrell said. “I feel stronger each time I get out there.”
Terrell said that while moving from a city in which one is raised is never easy, she was looking forward to coming to the Metroplex. She already knew of the track reputation here, and it excited her.
“My mom is from Dallas she told me how big the sport is here,” Terrell said. “Track is serious here.”
Terrell said she also played basketball in Austin, but upon the move she decided to focus entirely on track. The idea came to her after she competed for the summer club Central Texas Elite in 2015 and qualified for the AAU Junior Olympics on two relays.
“It opened my eyes,” she said.
“You definitely don’t see that too often, but it didn’t seem to be a big problem for her,” Utley said of the quick adjustment for Terrell. “Not only did she make a move to a big public school, but to a very competitive DFW area.
“She is what you would call the model team member. She’s very good, extremely respectful and polite, and others see how well she’s met her challenges and succeeded.”
Texas Relays Recap
Running on the same track where she and many others hope to be competing next month at the UIL state meet, freshman Gracie Morris of Aledo won a gold medal in the 1600-meter run at last weekend’s Texas Relays at Mike A. Myers Stadium at the University of Texas in Austin.
Morris, who had a time of 4:53.32, is one of several area athletes to post top finishes at the elite meet that showcases some of the best athletes from around the state and nation. Her coach, Nicole Hyles, said Morris is the first female athlete ever from Aledo to win gold at the Texas Relays.
It’s the second time in a couple of weeks that Morris has faced elite competition and came out on top. Previously, she won the Texas Distance Festival at Southlake, clocking what was then the nation’s top time of 4:53.02. She entered this week with the fifth fastest time in the country and No. 1 in the state.
“The Texas Relays gives you a great indication of just where you stand against the best there is,” Hyles said.
Other girls winning gold medals from the area are Mansfield Lake Ridge teammates Jasmine Moore and Faith Ette. Moore, a sophomore, won the triple jump with a 41-7 effort and Ette, a junior, had a top throw of 42-9.25 in the shot put.
Area boys who won gold are seniors Payton Weissmann of Grapevine in the pole vault Division A and Jalen Seals of Saginaw Boswell in the triple jump. Weissmann cleared 16-9 and Seals reached 49-10.75.
Narrowly missing gold with runner-up finishes were Keller senior Eric Etie in Boys Division B pole vault (15-4) and Arlington Martin senior Cade Bethmann in the Boys 1600 (4:16.27). Also, the Keller girls distance medley relay finished third for a bronze medal with a time of 12:18.79.
Tops in Texas
Several area athletes sit atop their respective events in the state rankings:
Boys
Sean Hooper, senior, Keller Fossil Ridge, 42.42 in 400.
Cade Bethmann, senior, Arlington Martin, 9:09.26 in 3200.
Jalen Seals, senior, Saginaw Boswell, 50-6 in triple jump.
Girls
Gracie Morris, freshman, Aledo, 4:53.02 in 1600.
Faith Ette, junior, Mansfield Lake Ridge, 44-11 in shot put.
Jasmine Moore, sophomore, Mansfield Lake Ridge, 41-11 in triple jump.
Area track leaders
BOYS
100
Braydon Johnson, Bowie 10.44
Keishawn Everly, Trimble Tech 10.48
Trent McDonald, Mans. Legacy 10.52
Darien Porter, Bowie 10.54
Sean Hooper, Fossil Ridge 10.55
200
Jackson Gleason, Mansfield 21.18
William Jones, Summit 21.24
Gregory Sholars, Paschal 21.24
Sean Hooper, Fossil Ridge 21.31
Jalen Knox, Timberview 21.54
400
Sean Hooper, Fossil Ridge 46.42
Braydon Johnson, Bowie 47.92
Kobe Daniels, Bowie 48.01
Gabriel Woodard, Trimble Tech 48.41
Bryan Wilson, Dunbar 49.11
800
Reed Brown, Carroll 1:53.41
Micah Langat, Central 1:54.61
Ryan Sterling, Mansfield 1:55.60
Cade Bethmann, Martin 1:55.77
Zion Smith, Lake Ridge 1:56.05
1600
Cade Bethmann, Martin 4:14.45
Micah Langat, Keller Central 4:15.55
Charlie Gardner, Carroll, 4:18.19
Nicholas Fernandes, Carroll 4:21.07
Harrison Tillman, Aledo 4:21.69
3200
Cade Bethmann, Martin 9:09.26
Joel Potter, Keller 9:10.16
Charlie Gardner, Carroll 9:13.57
Eric Casarez, Central 9:18.70
Harrison Tillman, Aledo 9:21.44
110 Hurdles
Robert Teer, Seguin 13.87
Joseph Squire, Seguin 14.45
Devonta Trotter, Eastern Hills 14.76
Mark Trevino, Mans. Legacy 14.77
Jaylon Robinson, Paschal 14.78
300 Hurdles
Mark Trevino, Mans. Legacy 38.37
Alexander Stewart-Johnson, Summit 39.14
Joseph Squire, Seguin 39.24
Robert Teer, Seguin, 39.72
Ryan Williams, Bowie 39.84
4x100 Relay
Mans. Legacy 41.19
Trimble Tech 41.33
Summit 41.53
Martin 41.64
Bowie 41.75
4x200 Relay
Summit 1:25.90
Mans. Legacy 1:27.32
Mansfield 1:27.72
Trimble Tech 1:28.12
Timberview 1:28.40
4x400 Relay
Mans. Legacy 3:19.92
Timberview 3:20.22
Lake Ridge 3:20.96
Bowie 3:21.11
Trimble Tech 3:21.25
Shot Put
Jared Bazley, Nelson 53-3
Bryce Peoples, North Crowley 52-1
Noel Ofori-Nyadu, Timberview 51-1
Brayden Hodgest, Mans. Legacy 50-3.5
Chase Steelman, Bell 50-0
Discus
Caden McDonald, Northwest 194-8
Noel Ofori-Nyadu, Timberview 153-11
Nolan Daggs, Seguin 153-4
Antonio Bragg, Mans. Legacy 152-2
Kendal Maples, Joshua 148-7
High Jump
Mason Farley, Joshua 6-10.25
Calvin Clater, South Hills 6-6
Clayton Brewer, Keller 6-5
Tyler Hardman, Boswell 6-5
Carson Hickman, Northwest 6-4
T.J. Graham, Lake Ridge 6-4
Jareth Roberts, Trinity 6-4
Alan Rhone, Chisholm Trail 6-4
Pole Vault
Peyton Weissmann, Grapevine 16-9
Connor Gregston, Fossil Ridge 15-7
Eric Etie, Keller 15-6
Logan Freeman, Central 15-4
Ryan Brown, Aledo 15-0.25
Long Jump
Jalen Seals, Boswell 24-6.5
Tylan Wallace, South Hills 23-8
Devan Mason, Kennedale 23-7.5
Langdon Williams, Lake Ridge 23-6
Markelt Steverson, Lake Ridge 22-5.5
Triple Jump
Jalen Seals, Boswell 50-6
Tylan Wallace, South Hills 47-1.25
Jamison Wooden, Everman 46-6
Preston Whatley, Chisholm Trail 45-11
Andre Nunley, North Crowley 45-8
GIRLS
100
Ja’Leesa Giles, Mans. Legacy 11.60
Alexis Brown, Kennedale 11.70
Kelly Rowe, Lake Ridge 11.96
Taylor Trower, Azle 12.07
Taylor Coleman, Timberview 12.21
Allyah Trotter, Grace Prep 12.21
200
Ja’Leesa Giles, Mans. Legacy 23.81
Alexis Brown, Kennedale 24.50
Ariel Ford, Lake Ridge 24.85
Tatyana Terrell, Summit 25.00
Hall Jones, Crowley 25.14
400
Tatyana Terrell, Summit, 56.04
Ja’Leesa Giles, Mans. Legacy 56.27
Ariel Ford, Lake Ridge 56.35
Annette Bolomboy, Central 56.95
Carmen Lindquist, Arlington 57.36
800
Gracie Morris, Aledo 2:15.06
Isabel Van Camp, Keller 2:16.77
Maddee Rowe, Arlington 2:17.70
Soren Underwood, Joshua, 2:18.31
Taylor Hayes, Lake Ridge 2:18.65
1600
Gracie Morris, Aledo 4:53.02
Catherine Tracht, Carroll 4:59.00
Abbey Santoro, Keller 5:00.09
Gillian Mortimer, Carroll 5:03.64
Julia Black, Keller 5:05.55
3200
Gracie Morris, Aledo 10:48.70
Ali White, Carroll 10:56.97
Gillian Mortimer Carroll, 10:57.98
Lauren Edwards Grapevine, 10:58.01
Abbey Santoro Keller 11:05.15
100 Hurdles
Anne Spearman, Mansfield 14.15
Katherine Halbert, Keller 14.34
Amani Lawrence, Saginaw 15.04
Riley Alexander, Martin 15.23
Mackenzie Molina, Lake Worth 15.39
300 Hurdles
Erin Worley, Timber Creek 43.64
Elizabeth Adeoye, Summit 46.00
Jadyn Wagner, Timber Creek 46.30
Katherine Halbert, Keller 47.28
Taziana Tubbs, Summit 47.34
4x100 Relay
Lake Ridge 46.56
Summit 47.74
Timberview 48.14
North Crowley 48.17
Martin 48.36
4x200 Relay
North Crowley 1:40.18
Lake Ridge 1:41.13
Kennedale 1:42.32
Crowley 1:42.43
Carroll 1:42.70
4x400 Relay
Lake Ridge 3:51.82
Summit 3:55.86
Central 3:59.31
Trinity 4:00.70
Timberview 4:01.36
Shot Put
Faith Ette, Lake Ridge 44-11
Jasmine Alli, Kennedale 42-7
Deonmonique Granville Dunbar, 42-2
Brooke McKeel, Martin 39-9
Ryanne Johnson, Keller 39-2
Discus
Ryanne Johnson, Keller 130-7
Taiwo-Bayonie Olayiwola Lake Ridge, 119-3
Jessie Prator, Grapevine 117-2
Deonmonique Granville Dunbar, 117-1
Jenna Deen, Northwest 116-1
High Jump
Sanaa Barnes, Nelson 5-8
Jillian Johnson, Mansfield 5-7
Jadah Walker, Martin 5-6
Gabbie Nunn, Granbury 5-6
Jada Waller, Trimble Tech 5-4
Symone Wesley, Grapevine 5-4
Briana Mponzi, Fossil Ridge 5-4
Pole Vault
Maggie Turner, Grapevine 12-0
Allyn Tyler, Eaton 12-0
Sierra White, Aledo 11-6
Mary Piercy, Central 11-6
Tyler Bowman, Weatherford 11-0
Catherine Simpkins, Brewer 11-0
Long Jump
Jasmine Moore, Lake Ridge 19-6.5
Valencia Bullock, Lake Ridge 19-6
Carli McDonald, Bowie 18-5.5
Jayla Schultz, Weatherford 18-3.75
Sanaa Barnes, Nelson 18-3.5
Imunique Billingsley, Summit 18-3.5
Triple Jump
Jasmine Moore, Lake Ridge 41-11
Valencia Bullock, Lake Ridge 38-1.25
Chante Matthews, Chisholm Trail 38-1
Keauona Stranger, Lake Ridge 37-9.25
Jayla Schultz, Weatherford 37-7.5
