Transgender wrestler who won girls title knows why people booed

Euless Trinity junior Mack Beggs, a 17-year-old transgender boy who won a girls Texas high school wrestling title last weekend, told ESPN in an interview Wednesday that he heard the boos amid the cheers when he won the championship in Cypress, near Houston.
Beggs was asked in the interview, scheduled to air at noon Thursday on ESPN’s “Outside the Lines,” what people were booing about.
“Because I’m taking testosterone and I’m winning,” he said. “I mean, I’ve been winning before when I didn’t have testosterone, but now that I’m actually ‘winning’ winning, people want to go crazy.”
People “just automatically want to call me a cheater.”
Beggs was asked if he’d rather wrestle against girls or boys.
“Boys. Definitely boys,” he said. “Because I’m a guy. Just makes more sense.”
The University Interscholastic League, Texas’ governing body for public school athletics, requires that students wrestle against the gender listed on their birth certificates.
Beggs said he has had people call him f-----t and “it.”
He wonders “why you gotta be like that.”
How dark did times really get, he was asked by ESPN’s Tisha Thompson.
“Uh, pretty dark,” Beggs said, biting his lip. “Seventh grade. I don’t think I’ve ever told anyone, but I would feel like, I need to kill myself sometimes. But I was like, no, no, (shaking his head) I can’t do that. I can’t do that.
“There’s going to be sucky days. There’s going to be sucky days. Buh-lieve me. And you’ve just gotta stay strong. Always going to be another day, always going to be another week.
“I mean, you just gotta keep on rolling.”
Beggs told ESPN that “boys wrestling is hard,” but wrestling against boys “doesn’t invalidate how I wrestle and how my technique is. If I get beat, I get beat. I just didn’t train hard enough. I didn’t work hard enough.”
ESPN has posted a story with a video excerpt of the interview on its website.
