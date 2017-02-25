Keller Central senior finally strikes gold in state wrestling tournament

With a bronze medal as a sophomore and silver last year, Keller Central’s Blaine Martinez finally achieved gold Saturday at the boys’ UIL Wrestling State Tournament in Cypress.
Martinez defeated Euless Trinity’s Alfredo Benavidez in the Class 6A 132-pound weight class, 4-2 in double overtime.
“I knew the match was going to be tough, but I didn’t expect it to go into double overtime,” Martinez said. “As time came down, I knew in the end I would do whatever it took to win this match.”
Said Central coach Bill Wilson, “It was just a really tough and gritty performance versus a very game opponent.”
Runner-up Dragons
The Southlake Carroll boys, with 100 points, were a distant second in 6A to Allen. The Eagles had 264.5 points.
Carroll’s Jacob Mazey (152) finished third with a victory over Riley Jacops of Austin Vandegrift, and teammate Adam Lindberg was third at 182 pounds. Carroll’s Jake Johnson (195) also finished third, and teammate Jacob Doddridge finished fourth at 220 pounds.
Top performer
In the 145-pound boys 6A final, Arlington Bowie’s Taylor Parks beat Carroll’s Cameron Haddock by a fall and was named Most Outstanding Wrestler.
“I couldn’t have asked for a better tournament out of a young man,” Bowie coach Scott Ervin said. “He has put a ton of hard work into this sport.”
Rangers success
Saginaw Chisholm Trail’s Dillon Thomas (170) and Jay Gonzales (182) both earned silver medals, and the boys team placed sixth in 5A with 57 points.
Trojans girls get second place
Katy Morton Ranch edged out Euless Trinity in the 6A points race 86-82.
Trinity’s Mack Beggs won state at 110 pounds, defeating Chelsea Sanchez of Katy Morton Ranch 12-1. Trojans teammates Paisley Zandi (148) and Passion Hollins (165) both finished in fourth place.
Arlington ISD success
At 215 pounds, Sam Houston’s Lishawntwanette Bennett beat Martin’s Mikaela Clavier with a pin at 1:36.
Arlington High’s Asia Ray, 95 pounds, beat Shania Melendez of El Paso El Dorado also by a pin.
After placing third at 148 at regionals, Arlington High’s Victoria Nnazoba won at state, beating Amanda Alvarado of McAllen Memorial 7-4. Arlington’s Naara Gonzalez placed second at 185.
At 102 pounds, Sam Houston’s Destiny Dominguez won gold with an 8-6 decision against Weatherford’s Camile Fournier.
Weatherford’s Alex Herle took third at 119, beating McAllen Memorial’s Misty Prado 7-4.
Briefly
▪ Grapevine heavyweight Brian Andrews won his third consecutive championship, defeating Amarillo’s Peyton Stafford 5-1.
▪ Justin Northwest’s Michael Kumlien defeated Jonathan Green of Frisco Liberty 3-1 in the championship match in the 132-pound weight class.
