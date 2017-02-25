Keller Central senior finally strikes gold in state wrestling tournament

0:34 TCU baseball's Evan Williams: 'We can all come in here and get the job done' Pause

4:42 Jimmy Johnson makes rare appearance in Dallas to celebrate 1992 Cowboys Super Bowl team

0:59 Cowboys legend Tony Dorsett says he's fighting CTE, cringes when he see's Zeke leap

0:21 TCU's Fisher on his controversial late foul in loss to West Virginia

0:36 TCU and Team USA catcher Evan Skoug: 'Amazing experience' representing your country

1:04 Deshaun Watson accepts the Davey O'Brien Award for best QB in the country

5:57 Allies of transgender children ready to fight Texas' 'bathroom bill'

1:49 Texas transgender wrestler wins girls state title

1:11 Texas transgender wrestler Mack Beggs earns victory at state tournament