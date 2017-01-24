Richardson Pearce softball player earns Davey O’Brien Scholarship

Anna Connolly, a softball player from Richardson Pearce High School, has received the 31st annual Davey O’Brien High School Scholarship Award at a Tuesday luncheon at the Fort Worth Club..
Recipients of the $30,000 scholarship are chosen from schools throughout the Metroplex on the basis of scholastic achievements, community service, character, leadership and varsity sports participation.
The Davey O’Brien Foundation also awarded a $2,500 scholarship to the four other finalists: Vivian Weinman (Fort Worth Southwest Christian) Madeline Ngo (Highland Park), Jacob Palisch (Dallas Jesuit), and Christopher Wines (Addison Trinity Christian).
