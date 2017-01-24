Richardson Pearce softball player earns Davey O’Brien Scholarship

2:32 Cedar Hill names Arlington Seguin’s Carlos Lynn new football head coach Pause

0:44 Is that a guitar in your pants?

1:33 How to respond if you receive a robocall

3:01 BBQ faithful line up for Heim BBQ before dawn

1:21 Chef Virginia Dalbeck makes restaurant's signature Pig pizza

1:22 Dr. Kent Brantly on being famous

1:27 Tokyo Cafe chef Kevin Martinez shows off his tattoos

0:51 Greg Buckner having fun as Mavs analyst

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks