January 24, 2017 1:48 PM

Richardson Pearce softball player earns Davey O’Brien Scholarship

By Eric Zarate

Anna Connolly, a softball player from Richardson Pearce High School, has received the 31st annual Davey O’Brien High School Scholarship Award at a Tuesday luncheon at the Fort Worth Club..

Recipients of the $30,000 scholarship are chosen from schools throughout the Metroplex on the basis of scholastic achievements, community service, character, leadership and varsity sports participation.

The Davey O’Brien Foundation also awarded a $2,500 scholarship to the four other finalists: Vivian Weinman (Fort Worth Southwest Christian) Madeline Ngo (Highland Park), Jacob Palisch (Dallas Jesuit), and Christopher Wines (Addison Trinity Christian).

