Davey O’Brien High School Scholarship finalists selected

Volleyball and basketball player Vivian Weinman of Fort Southwest Christian School has been named as one of the five finalists for the 31st annual Davey O’Brien High School Scholarship Award, the Davey O’Brien Foundation reported Tuesday.
Other finalists are Anna Connolly (Richardson Pearce), Madeline Ngo (Highland Park), Jacob Palisch (Dallas Jesuit), and Christopher Wines (Addison Trinity Christian).
“Once again this year the selection committee was absolutely amazed by the quality of applicants for the award,” said David O’Brien Jr., chairman of the selection committee. “It was a monumental task to narrow the list down to five finalists, but we are delighted to be able to honor this group of outstanding young people.”
The recipient of the $30,000 scholarship will be announced Jan. 24, during the 10th annual Davey O’Brien High School Scholarship Luncheon at The Fort Worth Club. The four remaining finalists will each receive $2,500 scholarships.
Weinman, who has a 4.63 grade-point average on a weighted 4.0 scale, has won gold medals in tae kwon do at the 2015 Junior Pan American Games and the 2016 AAU National Qualifier.
Last year’s winner, Raymar Turangan from The Colony, attends Vanderbilt University. The scholarship, underwritten by Higginbotham insurance and financial services company and Southwest Bank, is presented each January to an exceptional senior student-athlete in North Texas.
The Foundation has given away nearly $1 million in scholarships and university grants to help high school and college athletes transform leadership on the field to leadership in life. Recipients are chosen on the basis of scholastic achievements, community service, character, leadership and varsity sports participation.
The winner will also be honored Feb. 20, at the 40th annual Davey O’Brien Awards Dinner. Also in attendance will be Clemson’s Deshaun Watson, the two-time winner of the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award, Jim McMahon, the Davey O’Brien Legends Award recipient, and Scott Murray, the Charles Ringler Founder’s Award honoree.
