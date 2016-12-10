High School Sports

December 10, 2016 3:13 PM

Southlake Carroll runner captures national cross country title

By Tom Johanningmeier

tjohanningmeier@star-telegram.com

Southlake Carroll senior Reed Brown became the first boy runner from Texas in 30 years to win the Foot Locker Cross Country Championships on Saturday in San Diego.

Reed, who has signed with Oregon, finished the 3.1-mile course in 15 minutes and 1.8 seconds, 2.6 seconds ahead of the second-place finisher.

Reed broke the state’s 29-year-old record in the 3,200-meter run at the UIL state track meet in May, and placed fourth at the UIL state cross country meet in November.

Aledo freshman Graydon Morris finished 34th.

Click here for results.

Related content

High School Sports

Comments

Videos

Abilene Wylie slips past Kennedale 21-13 and into 4A DI title game

View more video

Sports Videos