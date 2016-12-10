Southlake Carroll runner captures national cross country title

Southlake Carroll senior Reed Brown became the first boy runner from Texas in 30 years to win the Foot Locker Cross Country Championships on Saturday in San Diego.
Reed, who has signed with Oregon, finished the 3.1-mile course in 15 minutes and 1.8 seconds, 2.6 seconds ahead of the second-place finisher.
The Champs are here! #FLCCC #Finals pic.twitter.com/jGsPZAISin— Foot Locker CCC (@FLCCC) December 10, 2016
Reed broke the state’s 29-year-old record in the 3,200-meter run at the UIL state track meet in May, and placed fourth at the UIL state cross country meet in November.
Aledo freshman Graydon Morris finished 34th.
Click here for results.
