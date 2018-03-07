Mansfield Timberview grad Chennedy Carter named women's freshman of the year

Texas A&M guard Chennedy Carter was named National Freshman of the Year by USA Today Sports.

Carter, who graduated from Mansfield Timberview in 2017, leads Division I freshmen with 21.9 points per game, and ranks in the Top 10 among freshmen in assists and steals. She leads Texas A&M in all three categories

The Aggies went 22-8 in the regular season and 2-1 in the SEC tournament, losing a semifinal game to No. 2 Mississippi State despite Carter scoring 27 points.

In the conference tournament, Carter averaged 24.3 points per game. On the season, she shot 44.5 percent from the field, made 56 3-pointers and 81 percent of her free-throw attempts.

Carter already owns the A&M freshman record with 722 points this season, which is also the second-most by any player in school history. She set an A&M single-game record with 46 points against Southern Cal in December.

National Freshman of the Year is added to Carter's long list of achievements this season. She was also named SEC Freshman of the Year, first team All-SEC and to the All-SEC Tournament team.

During her time at Timberview, Carter was a two-time district MVP and led the Wolves to the Class 5A state title game in 2017. She averaged 20.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 3.5 steals per game and shot 53 percent from the field as a senior and was named Star-Telegram player of the year.

The No. 14 Aggies await their playoff fate. The NCAA Selection Show will be televised on ESPN, 6 p.m. Monday.