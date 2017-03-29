2017 women’s Final Four: Game times, ticket and entertainment info

The Women’s Final Four will be at American Airlines Center this weekend. Here is a guide to the festivities:
TV: Stanford (32-5) vs. South Carolina (31-4), 6:30 p.m. Friday, ESPN2; Mississippi State (33-4) vs. Connecticut (36-0), 9 p.m. Friday, ESPN2; National championship game, 5 p.m. Sunday, ESPN
Parking: There are several parking lots and garages surrounding American Airlines Center. Lots open two hours before the start of events and will stay open two hours at the end of events. Here is the AAC parking map. To reserve parking spots online, click here.
Tickets: Limited tickets are still available at Ticketmaster and Prime Sport. Arena doors will open 90 minutes before each game. For transportation information, click here.
Events
AlumNation, Thursday-Sunday
DJ Casey Connor, 7 p.m. Saturday, AT&T Concert Stage, adjacent to the AAC (sold out)
Jennifer Nettles, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, AT&T Concert Stage (sold out)
DJ Shawna Nicols, 2:30 p.m., Sunday, AT&T Concert Stage (free)
Pat Green, 3:15 p.m. Sunday, AT&T Concert Stage (free)
Activities
Tourney Town (adjacent to the AAC), 10 a.m. Friday; 8:30 a.m. Saturday; 10 a.m. Sunday, open to the public.
Brand Your Game Plan, 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday, Lorenzo Hotel, 1011 S. Akard Street. Admission free, Register here.
3 on 3 Tournament, 10 a.m. Sunday, Tourney Town. $45 per team, $15 per individual. Register here.
