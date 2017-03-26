Stanford rallies, edges Notre Dame 76-75 to reach Final Four

2:14 Rangers' Jeff Banister announces Yu Darvish as Opening Day starter Pause

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

1:59 Yu Darvish discusses being named Rangers Opening Day starter

3:02 Andrew Cashner threw 18 pitches in first inning of minor league game

0:43 Thieves posing as water dept. employees trick an elderly woman and steal from her

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 22

0:33 Watch this Ford F-250 pull a stuck big rig off Oceano Dunes

1:18 Drew Robinson has played seven positions for Rangers this spring

1:53 DFW Airport is No. 1