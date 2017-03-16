UTA women suffer second-half drought, lose 62-53 at Tulane in WNIT opener

The UT Arlington women were outscored by 15 points in the third quarter and lost to host Tulane 62-53 on Thursday night in New Orleans of the first round of the WNIT basketball tournament.
UTA (22-9) led 28-22 at halftime but was outscored 23-8 in the third quarter to fall behind 45-36.
The Mavericks went ahead 30-22 early in the third quarter on Ericka Mattingly’s jumper and led 34-29 before the Green Wave (17-14) scored 13 straight points for a 42-34 lead.
UTA never got closer than six after that.
Christina Devers led the Mavs with 15 points. Rebekah VanDijk had 11 points and six rebounds and Cierra Johnson and Mattingly each had seven points.
Tulane will face Grambling State in the second round.
