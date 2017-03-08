UT Arlington women near top of Sun Belt after four-year climb

0:28 Fatal condo fire rekindles in northwest Dallas Pause

1:34 Search continues for missing boater

0:26 Treacherous conditions faced 2-year-old boy lost in woods

0:51 Search for missing boater will be suspended until daylight Wednesday

1:16 Do we still need Daylight-Saving Time?

3:04 Dirk on historic 30K career points

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

1:29 Pot-bellied pig on the loose at Texas gas station

0:43 Thieves posing as water dept. employees trick an elderly woman and steal from her