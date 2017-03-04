Women's Basketball

March 4, 2017 11:56 PM

Balance of No. 12 Texas women wears out Oklahoma State in Big 12 tourney

The Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY

Brooke McCarty led four Texas players in double figures with 13 points and the No. 12 Longhorns beat Oklahoma State 71-60 on Saturday night in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Conference Tournament.

Lashann Higgs added 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting, while Jordan Hosey and Kelsey Lang scored 10 apiece for No. 2 seed Texas (23-7).

Oklahoma State’s Karli Wheeler hit a 3-pointer to open the scoring, but Texas scored 13 of the next 15 points to open an eight-point lead with six minutes left in the first quarter and the Longhorns led the rest of the way. A 3-point play by Kaylee Jensen pulled Oklahoma State (17-14) within four early in the second half, but Lang made back-to-back layups to spark a 19-2 run that made it 56-35 with 1:39 left in the third and Texas cruised from there. The seventh-seeded Cowgirls missed eight consecutive field-goal attempts and committed five turnovers during that stretch.

Jensen led Oklahoma State with 18 points and nine rebounds. Texas will play No. 6 seed West Virginia in the semifinals on Sunday.

Oklahoma St.

19

11

10

20

60

Texas

22

15

20

14

71

Oklahoma St. (17-14)—Coleman 2-8 1-2 5, Jensen 5-16 8-10 18, Combs 0-2 0-0 0, Omozee 5-14 0-0 10, Wheeler 3-7 1-1 9, Holt 2-3 0-0 4, Jones 4-4 3-3 11, Loecker 0-0 0-0 0, Echols 1-3 1-2 3, Totals 22-57 14-18 60.

Texas (23-7)—Lang 5-5 0-0 10, Atkins 3-13 1-2 8, Holmes 1-7 0-2 2, McCarty 6-12 0-0 13, Taylor 3-4 0-0 6, Aborowa 0-0 0-0 0, Caron-Goudreau 1-4 0-0 2, Hosey 4-7 2-2 10, Higgs 5-7 2-2 12, Sutton 2-8 1-1 5, Underwood 1-2 1-2 3, Totals 31-69 7-11 71.

3-Point Goals—Oklahoma St. 2-11 (Coleman 0-2, Jensen 0-3, Combs 0-1, Omozee 0-1, Wheeler 2-4), Texas 2-10 (Atkins 1-3, McCarty 1-4, Sutton 0-3). Assists—Oklahoma St. 11 (Omozee 3), Texas 13 (McCarty 4). Fouled Out—Oklahoma St. Coleman, Rebounds—Oklahoma St. 31 (Jensen 9), Texas 42 (Taylor 8). Total Fouls—Oklahoma St. 20, Texas 19. A—3,852.

Women's Basketball

