West Virginia women waylay No. 19 Oklahoma in Big 12 tourney

Tynice Martin scored 21 points, Teana Muldrow added 19 with eight rebounds and West Virginia beat No. 19 Oklahoma 82-58 in the Big 12 Conference Tournament on Saturday night.
Katrina Pardee had 13 points, Lanay Montgomery scored 12 and Chania Ray had 10 assists for No. 6 seed West Virginia (21-10). The Mountaineers will play second-seeded Texas in the semifinals on Sunday.
Pardee and Montgomery each scored six points during a 12-0 run to open the game and West Virginia never trailed. Third-seeded Oklahoma committed three turnovers during that stretch and missed its first seven field-goal attempts before a layup by Vionise Pierre-Louis made it 12-4 with 5:08 left in the quarter. Martin answered with a jumper and, after another bucket by Pierre-Louis, Muldrow made back-to-back layups to make it 18-6 and the Mountaineers led by double figures the rest of the way.
Maddie Manning scored 14 and Pierre-Louis added 10 for Oklahoma (22-9).
WVU led by as many as 27 points in the first half and a 3-point play by Ray made it 70-33 at the end of the third quarter.
West Virginia
26
22
22
12
—
82
Oklahoma
10
14
9
25
—
58
West Virginia (21-10)—Muldrow 8-11 2-2 19, Montgomery 6-8 0-0 12, Martin 7-20 3-4 21, Pardee 5-8 1-1 13, Ray 2-6 1-1 6, King 1-1 0-0 2, Martin 0-0 0-0 0, Rhodes 1-1 0-0 2, Brewer 3-4 0-1 7, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 33-59 7-9 82.
Oklahoma (22-9)—Mulkey 0-0 1-2 1, Carter 1-6 2-2 4, Little 2-7 0-0 5, Manning 4-8 5-5 14, Ortiz 1-5 2-2 4, Kellogg 0-0 0-0 0, Odimgbe 2-3 2-2 6, Pierre-Louis 5-10 0-2 10, Dungee 1-4 2-2 4, Edwards 0-1 1-2 1, Williams 0-4 3-4 3, Wyatt 2-6 0-0 6, Totals 18-54 18-23 58.
3-Point Goals—West Virginia 9-20 (Muldrow 1-1, Martin 4-11, Pardee 2-4, Ray 1-2, Brewer 1-2), Oklahoma 4-16 (Carter 0-2, Little 1-1, Manning 1-2, Ortiz 0-3, Dungee 0-1, Williams 0-1, Wyatt 2-6). Assists—West Virginia 20 (Ray 10), Oklahoma 9 (Manning 2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—West Virginia 31 (Muldrow 8), Oklahoma 34 (Pierre-Louis 8). Total Fouls—West Virginia 24, Oklahoma 19. A—3,852.
