UTA women notch 20th win with 83-47 romp over Louisiana Monroe

Rebekah VanDijk scored 24 points, hitting 11 of 14 shots, and 10 rebounds as UT Arlington routed Louisiana Monroe 83-47 on Thursday for its 20th victory of the season.
UTA is second in the Sun Belt Conference at 13-4 and is 20-7 overall. It’s the Mavericks’ first 20-win season since 2008-09.
UTA roared to a 21-2 lead after the first quarter, holding the Warhawks (5-23, 2-15) without a field goal. The Mavericks, who shot 56 percent from the field for the game, led 40-14 at halftime.
The victory clinched a first-round bye for UTA in the Sun Belt championship tournament next week. UTA will play on March 9, with the tournament winner earning an automatic berth to the NCAA Tournament.
Arkansas Little Rock has clinched the regular-season title and No. 1 seed. UTA is guaranteed at least a top-three seed.
Crystal Allen scored 15 points and Christina Devers had 14 for UTA.
The Mavericks close the regular season at Louisiana Lafayette at 5 p.m. Saturday.
