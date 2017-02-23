UTA women beat Troy, move into second in Sun Belt basketball

UT Arlington guard Cierra Johnson scored 22 points and had nine rebounds as the Mavericks broke open a tight game to beat Troy 78-72 on Thursday night at College Park Center.
UTA led only 51-50 entering the final 10 minutes after being outscored 22-15 in third quarter.
The Mavericks (18-7, 11-4 Sun Belt) moved into a tie with Troy for second place in the Sun Belt women’s basketball race with three games remaining before the conference tournament.
Crystal Allen had 16 points for UTA and Christina Devers 11. Rebekah VanDijk had seven points and eight rebounds.
