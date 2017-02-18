UTA women trim big deficit before losing at Georgia State

Georgia State hit nine 3-pointers and held off UT Arlington’s furious comeback bid as the Panthers defeated the Mavericks 64-59 on Saturday at GSU Sports Arena.
A three-game road winning streak ended for the Mavs (17-7, 10-4 Sun Belt Conference), who stay in third place in the SBC standings. Georgia State improved to 11-15 overall and 7-8 in the Sun Belt.
UTA trimmed a 15-point GSU lead to three with under a minute left. But the Mavs couldn’t finish, hitting only two of their final 13 shots from the field.
Christina Devers had a long-range attempt with seven seconds left bounce in and out and Georgia State made 1 of 2 free throws.
“I expect that from them, we should always be fighting until the end,” UTA coach Krista Gerlich said, via utamavs.com. “We had our chances but missed too many layups.”
Georgia State was 9 of 17 shooting on 3s and 50 percent (24 of 48) overall from the field. Makeba Ponder the Panthers, scoring 20 points and hitting 6 of 9 on 3s.
Devers led UTA 19 points on 6-of-14 shooting. Cierra Johnson had 16 points and six rebounds. Four of UTA’s starters finished with four fouls.
Ponder was 4 of 5 on 3-pointers as GSU led 36-23 at halftime after outscoring UTA 20-8 in the second quarter.
UTA trailed 45-39 entering the fourth quarter. Rebekah VanDijk helped get UTA within five points early in the fourth with an and-1, but things unraveled once again. Georgia State knocked down another long-range attempt and went on a 7-0 run over the span of 58 seconds.
A second charge brought UTA back to within three as GSU went the final four minutes without a field goal. UTA, however, committed three turnovers in the final 30 seconds.
UTA committed 22 turnovers to 26 for Georgia State.
Up next
UTA returns to College Park Center for its final home weekend of the season, hosting second-place Troy on Thursday in UTA’s Play 4 Kay game and South Alabama on Saturday on Senior Day.
