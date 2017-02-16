UTA women find range in second half to sink Georgia Southern on road

After an errant first half of long-range shooting, the UT Arlington women’s basketball team found the mark after halftime to overcome Georgia Southern 69-60 on Thursday night in Statesboro, Ga.
The Mavericks (17-6, 10-3 Sun Belt) converted only 2 of 17 from 3-point range and 12 of 38 overall in the first half. Still, they led 30-25 at halftime, mostly thanks to 13 Georgia State turnovers. Also, UTA outrebounded the home team 24-16 in the first half, including a 12-1 edge on offense.
UTA heated up in the second half, hitting 5 of 10 from 3-point range to put away Georgia State (11-14, 7-7). The Mavericks outscored the Eagles 23-13 in the third quarter to take command at 53-38.
Cierra Johnson and Christina Devers each scored 14 points to lead UTA. Johnson added eight rebounds, including seven in the first half.
Rebekah VanDijk scored 12 points despite battling foul trouble, and Crystal Allen had 11.
With five conference games remaining, the Mavericks are one victory from tying their most since joining the Sun Belt five years ago.
UTA, which remains tied for second place in the Sun Belt with Troy (17-7, 10-3) and is two games behind leader Arkansas-Little Rock (18-7, 12-1), wraps up its two-game swing through the Peach State at 11 a.m. Saturday at Georgia State. The game will be streamed online on ESPN3.com.
