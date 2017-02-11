UT Arlington women beat Arkansas State for first time in Sun Belt

The UT Arlington women defeated Arkansas State for the first time in 10 tries, beating the Red Wolves 69-58 on Saturday in a women’s basketball game at College Park Center.
The Mavericks (16-6, 9-3 Sun Belt) ended a two-game losing streak in maintaining second place in the Sun Belt. Arkansas State (5-20, 3-10) dropped its first conference matchup to UTA for the first time since UTA joined the Sun Belt in 2013-14.
UTA junior center Rebekah VanDijk had a game-high 21 points and added eight rebounds. She moved into ninth all-time on UTA’s career field goals list and fifth in UTA rebounding.
UTA’s Crystal Allen (3-of-5 on 3-pointers) and Aysia Evans each had 13 points, and Cierra Johnson notched five assists and nine rebounds.
Arkansas State built a 22-13 lead after the first quarter, but UTA regrouped to take a 32-30 lead before ASU closed strong for a 34-34 halftime tie.
UTA trailed 48-47 to start the fourth quarter, but the Mavericks built a 10-point lead more than halfway through the quarter.
The Mavericks outshot the visitors 41 to 32 percent.
Up next
UTA plays twice in Georgia, at 6 p.m. Thursday against Georgia Southern and 11 a.m. Saturday at Georgia State.
