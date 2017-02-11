Women's Basketball

February 11, 2017 8:21 PM

UT Arlington women beat Arkansas State for first time in Sun Belt

Star-Telegram

ARLINGTON

The UT Arlington women defeated Arkansas State for the first time in 10 tries, beating the Red Wolves 69-58 on Saturday in a women’s basketball game at College Park Center.

The Mavericks (16-6, 9-3 Sun Belt) ended a two-game losing streak in maintaining second place in the Sun Belt. Arkansas State (5-20, 3-10) dropped its first conference matchup to UTA for the first time since UTA joined the Sun Belt in 2013-14.

UTA junior center Rebekah VanDijk had a game-high 21 points and added eight rebounds. She moved into ninth all-time on UTA’s career field goals list and fifth in UTA rebounding.

UTA’s Crystal Allen (3-of-5 on 3-pointers) and Aysia Evans each had 13 points, and Cierra Johnson notched five assists and nine rebounds.

Arkansas State built a 22-13 lead after the first quarter, but UTA regrouped to take a 32-30 lead before ASU closed strong for a 34-34 halftime tie.

UTA trailed 48-47 to start the fourth quarter, but the Mavericks built a 10-point lead more than halfway through the quarter.

The Mavericks outshot the visitors 41 to 32 percent.

Up next

UTA plays twice in Georgia, at 6 p.m. Thursday against Georgia Southern and 11 a.m. Saturday at Georgia State.

Related content

Women's Basketball

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

TCU guard Williams breaks down the Baylor loss

View more video

Sports Videos