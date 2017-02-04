Comeback falls short as UTA women lose to Texas State

After trailing by 21 points in the third quarter Saturday afternoon, the UTA women’s basketball team rallied within six points before falling short 75-69 to Texas State at College Park Center.
The Mavericks (15-5, 8-2 Sun Belt) had won six straight. It was also their first home loss since Dec. 3 against Stephen F. Austin. UTA had previously defeated the Bobcats 61-39 in San Marcos on Jan. 7.
Texas State (10-10, 6-4) shot 55.6 percent in the first half to build a comfortable 14-point lead. After watching the deficit reach 21, the Mavericks began their rally.
UTA had five players score in double figures, led by junior Rebekah VanDijk’s 14 points and eight rebounds. Crystal Allen added 13 points, while Cierra Johnson finished with 11 points, four assists and three steals.
The Mavericks outscored the Bobcats 23-18 in the third quarter to cut the lead to 54-45 heading into the final period. UTA pushed within six in the final minute before succumbing to defeat.
The Mavericks continue their homestand Thursday at 11:30 a.m. against Little Rock.
