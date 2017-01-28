UTA women roll to fourth straight double-digit victory

UT Arlington swept its trip through the Carolinas with a 73-62 victory over Appalachian State Saturday.
Junior center Rebekah VanDijk led an efficient UTA attack with 19 points and 11 rebounds for her ninth double-double of the season and 34th of her career.
The Mavericks (15-4, 8-1 Sun Belt) and ran its streak of winning by double digits to four games. Appalachian State fell to 8-12 and 3-6 with its third consecutive defeat.
Ericka Mattingly had 12 points and and Aysia Evans 10 for UTA, which shot 46.6 percent from the field.
VanDijk jumped into 14th in UTA’s all-time scoring list.
UTA forced their hosts into 24 turnovers. Appalachian State went the final six minutes without a field goal to end the first half trailing 35-26 after UTA’s 20-5 margin in the second quarter. UTA outscored the Mountaineers 41-16 over the second and third quarters.
The Mavericks built a 26-point lead with less than seven minutes remaining before ASU went on its longest scoring run of the game for the final 11-point margin.
“I am proud of our kids for coming in and taking care of business,” UTA coach Krista Gerlich said. “The last seven minutes were really ugly, but the other 33 we did a really nice job and kind of fell off the wagon there.”
For the final stats, go here.
Comments